Former NFL QB has sobering message for Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback battle is set to be their storyline that dominates every single day of training camp. Every single rep Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa take will be placed under the microscope with the sole intent of crowning one of them the starter against Pittsburgh in Week 1.

Kevin Stefanski will have a difficult decision on his hands deciding on these two signal-callers, which is why the Falcons are keeping this competition as wide open as possible. For all of the talk that Tua is the frontrunner to be the QB1, they're going to be evaluated the same way once Penix is fully healthy.

The interesting part of Atlanta's QB battle is that not only do these quarterbacks have to deal with each other, their biggest roadblock is staying healthy. And on an episode of his self-named show, former NFL QB Sean Salisbury doesn't have faith in Penix or Tua to stay healthy for all of 2026.

"I could tell you this, there's no way either one of them--considering their history of injury-- is finishing a season," Salisbury said.

Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will have a hard time staying healthy

For as blunt as he is, Salisbury has a point. The 26-year-old has started just 12 games in two seasons and is in the midst of rehabbing his third ACL tear in the last seven years. And while he's expected to be cleared for full contact before training camp, his history of lower leg injuries is a major red flag.

And then you have Tua, who has only played a full 17 game-season once in his career. While he isn't too far removed from being a Pro Bowl-caliber QB who led the NFL in different statistics in 2022, 2023, and 2024, he has a history of concussions after suffering four in that three-year time span.

While he hasn't suffered a concussion since 2024, it's still worrisome. Head injuries are far more touch-and-go than the lower-body injuries Penix has dealt with, especially since he dealt with another while at Alabama, which has since seen the NFL alter many of their typical concussion protocols.

Salisbury never made his concerns about Penix and Tua about their talent level, because they can definitely turn their careers around in a better system. He's (understandably) more concerned about them staying healthy, but he had a particularly sobering message for Penix after his injury point.

"This is an open competition in my mind. There's nothing yet that Michael Penix has told me that he's a solidified, guaranteed starting quarterback."

So not only does he trust the Washington product's body to hold up, he's not even sold on the talent level? Even in a new system? It's hard to pass judgement on a young QB when they have so few starts under their belt, but he's right that the Dirty Birds should be treating this like an open competition.

This is a pretty stern warning to the Falcons. While there's the possibility that both of these guys flame out, even if healthy, dealing with the mystery box that is the injury histories of Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa will truly make or break this season.