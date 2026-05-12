Michael Penix Jr. looks way ahead of schedule after new rehab photos drop

The main burning question surrounding the Atlanta Falcons' offseason has been the same for quite some time: when will Michael Penix Jr. return to the field? All offseason, people questioned if Penix would be ready for Week 1, and with each day, he silences another naysayer amid his rehab process.

There have been doubts that the 26-year-old would even be ready for training camp, but rookie minicamp gave us our first major update on the Penix front. The young signal-caller was spotted throwing during Atlanta's rookie minicamp this weekend, which quietly says a lot about his status.

Not only does this set him up to be good to go for the start of training camp in the middle of July, it's not insane to suggest that he'll be good to go for Week 1 if he wins the starting job. So even though it felt like Tua Tagovailoa's job to lose, his injury status is making way for the QB battle we expected.

Michael Penix Jr. was spotted throwing during the Falcons' rookie minicamp

Penix throwing at all is a major development, but doing so six months post-surgery during a session that is basically a glorified QB throwing session is the best case scenario. The Falcons haven't said much about the state of his recovery, but these photos answered many of the questions fans had.

The 2023 Heisman Trophy runner-up is looking to revive his career in Kevin Stefanski's system, and getting healthy is the first piece of the puzzle. Not only has he made just 12 starts due to injury, his career completion percentage is less than 60%, so he has an uphill battle to prove himself to a new staff once camp kicks off.

Even with Penix trending in the right direction, he's still going to have to fend off Tagovailoa--who also has injury concerns-- to be the Week 1 starter. The Dirty Birds signed the veteran to a one-year prove it deal in free agency to add competition to the QB room, but Tua still feels like the favorite to be QB1.

The 2024 first-round pick suffered a partially torn left ACL in Week 11 against the Panthers, but we all know he's been through this process before. He knows what his body can and cannot handle. He tore his ACL twice during his time at Indiana, so he wouldn't be throwing if he didn't feel he could handle it.

The former Washington Husky has said all offseason he thinks he'll be back in time for Week 1, but fans were skeptical. But now that we're seeing him back on the field with training camp two months away, we now know that the Week 1 estimate wasn't hopeful: it should become reality.