Falcons' QB battle has yet to truly begin (and Michael Penix Jr. is to blame)

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback battle has continued to be hampered by variables out of their control. Michael Penix Jr. is still ramping up in his return from a torn ACL suffered in November, so as much as Kevin Stefanski may want to see things through with him, he added insurance for a reason.

Whether Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa will be Atlanta's Week 1 starting quarterback has been the burning question that's defined the offseason, and we know a true QB battle is looming in training camp. But apparently, we aren't as close to said competition as we were originally led to believe.

While addressing the media following Monday's OTAs session, quarterbacks coach Alex Van Pelt made it clear the Falcons can't have a quarterback competition until they know both signal-callers are operating on a level playing field, which he mentioned will happen at "some point" later this summer.

"It's tough to have a competition when both guys aren't competing at the same level right now," Van Pelt said. "So, it's hard and it'll come. It'll happen at some point. Mike's done a great job of getting himself to where he is right now. Really impressive to take 7-on-7 reps and go out and compete. That's been great. But really, there's no competition until we can actually evaluate him equally."

Falcons will wait until Michael Penix Jr. is healthy to start their QB battle

Van Pelt's words are similar to Stefanski's assessment of Penix's progress throughout the offseason. But he knows for a team that has been vocal in embarking on a QB battle, it's obvious there's nothing they can do if only one of their two quarterbacks is a full-go for training camp. That's not a battle.

Atlanta has preferred to see the 26-year-old continue to gradually progress through rehab rather than rush to have him ready for training camp in mid-July. But he's clearly progressing, as Stefanski confirmed that he could be cleared for 11 on 11 as soon as next week during mandatory minicamp.

Because of Penix's healths, there has been a growing consensus that Tua will be the Week 1 starter to offer the 2024 first-rounder extra time on the sidelines and will take the field if his competition struggles or gets hurt. So while he has a lower floor, Tua gives the Dirty Birds a better shot to win now.

Van Pelt also praised the Washington product for his progress and how far he has come in 7 on 7s, which is good news since this new staff (and more weapons) will benefit his development. But more than anything, they want to see him get healthy and turn his career around, even with this QB battle.

The Falcons want to have a true quarterback competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, and won't happen until they're both fully healthy. And it seems like we won't have an answer on that front until next week at the earliest.