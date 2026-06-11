Falcons legend just made his stance on Michael Penix Jr. blatantly clear

Everyone following the Atlanta Falcons has been waiting for Michael Penix Jr. to kick things into second gear. Through 12 starts in two years, Penix has completed less than 60% of his pass attempts, and the elite arm talent we saw at the University of Washington has yet to translate to the pros.

While the Falcons have plenty of elite talent on offense to celebrate over, the the quarterback position has told a different story. Over the last couple of years since Matt Ryan was traded, Atlanta has been stuck in QB purgatory, which has wasted some of the prime years of their elite weapons.

The Falcons just signed Drake London to a four-year extension worth $141 million. Bijan Robinson (and potentially Kyle PItts) are next in line for paydays. The talent is in place for this offense to be special, but the QB play, notably from Penix, is what's holding this team back from its true potential.

Roddy White challenged Michael Penix Jr. to take that next step in 2026

It's gotten to the point that Penix is even getting reality checks from a franchise legend. While discussing the London extension on The Locker Room with 680 The Fan, Roddy White made it clear that he (and the offense itself) will improve if the 26-year-old takes the next step in his development.

"It's so important that Michael Penix takes the next step and leads our team into this new year," White said... "We need a guy that we know is going to be there each and every Sunday, like Matt [Ryan] was... We need Mike to be that guy in order for this team to be good."

The four-time Pro Bowler said the Dirty Birds need a signal-caller with the consistency to show up every Sunday and lead this offense like Matt Ryan was when he was playing. And so far, Penix hasn't been that guy. He's shown flashes, but not consistently enough to be the unquestioned franchise QB.

The only person Penix has been consistent with is London--which is why White was singing his praises-- but that's not enough to feel confident in his development. We know he has the upside to be one of the most talented passers in the NFL, but we have yet to see him elevate the talent around him. They've elevated him

When asked if he thinks the third-year man (if healthy) will win the starting job over Tua Tagovailoa, White said the 2024 first-round pick is "super talented". Because of his relationship with Matty Ice, Roddy has showed up to a few Falcons practices, and Penix's sheer arm talent has impressed him.

With a new coaching staff coming in, the young QB should be equipped with all of the tools to finally put everything together. 2026 will be a sink-or-swim season for Michael Penix Jr., and Roddy White is well aware of how the offense (and Drake London) will be affected if the wheels fall off.