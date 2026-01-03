NFL analyst finally said the quiet part out loud about Falcons' unsung hero

If you watched the Atlanta Falcons' stunning upset win over the Rams, you should know exactly who stepped up in key moments. Bijan Robinson is the one receiving all of the shine, but it was the Atlanta defense who turned out to be the reason they won this game, especially their elite pass defense.

A.J. Terrell locked down Puka Nacua all night long, but linebacker Kaden Elliss also excelled in coverage. The 30-year-old has been the unsung hero of Jeff Ulbrich's defense all season long, which fans are finally realizing after NFL Network's Steve Wyche sent out a tweet praising Elliss during MNF.

I will say it for the 100th time: Kaden Ellis is the most underrated player in the NFL — Steve Wyche (@wyche89) December 30, 2025

In his tweet, Wyche referred to Elliss as the most underrated player in the NFL, which is something we here at Blogging Dirty have been saying for weeks. And just by scouring through the replies of this tweet, social media finally seems to be giving Elliss the flowers he's deserved for a very long time.

Kaden Elliss needs to remain in Atlanta by any means necessary this offseason

Even against a Rams' offense that was missing Davante Adams, the former Idaho Vandal played a pivotal role in jolting the Dirty Birds to a shocking primetime victory. He logged just three total tackles with a pass breakup, but it's the things that aren't on the stat sheet that led to a big night for Elliss.

On Xavier Watts' first of two interceptions on the game, Elliss went stride for stride downfield with Rams' receiver Xavier Smith, which is incredibly impressive for a 240-pound linebacker. And he also recorded an impressive pass breakup on a first-quarter pass that Stafford intended to go to Nacua.

Part of why he's underrated is due to Atlanta's 7-9 record, but the other aspect is that linebacker isn't a particularly glamorous position. He just recorded his third consecutive 100-tackle season since coming over from New Orleans, and he is elite in both pass coverage and as a pass-rusher.

Despite Elliss' lack of a back-breaking effort on the stat sheet, he still made himself some money in the victory. The defensive captain will hit the free agent market this offseason, which once again confirmed the Falcons have no reason to let one of their most important defenders land elsewhere.

According to Spotrac, his market value lands at roughly three years, $27.6 million, while his $9.2 million per year price tag is similar to what other older linebackers like Demario Davis and Bobby Wagner make. But considering he's only 30, he should still have a few good seasons left in the tank.

Just like Wyche noted, Elliss proved his value on Monday night, but that also means the price tag may have increased.