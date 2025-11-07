NFL Hall-of-Famer doubles down in his criticism of Falcons' play-calling

As if one time wasn't enough, Kurt Warner's disdain for watching the Atlanta Falcons has only continued. He, like many football fans, were frustrated watching the offense sputter with Kirk Cousins under center in Week 8, but the offensive improvement was noticeable despite the loss in Week 9.

The 24-23 defeat saw Michael Penix Jr. return to the starting lineup, which was the main catalyst behind the improved performance. However, as impressed as the two-time MVP has been with the second-year quarterback, he knows that play-calling is holding him back from impressing further.

Watching this ATL O is a roller-coaster ride!!! Concepts, details, reads by Penix… then a great play here and there… I’m holding my breath, pleasantly surprised and then confused from play to play! — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) November 3, 2025

Warner knows just as well as any of us that the Zac Robinson experience is a true roller coaster. The Falcons have all of the talent to be one of the best offenses in football, but there is way too often a "WTF" moment that fans will never understand. And it's why fans are starting to call for his job.

Even Kurt Warner knows that Zac Robinson is holding the Falcons' offense back

Warner played with his fair share of elite talent with both the Greatest Show on Turf Rams teams and the late 2000's Cardinals, so the Super Bowl-winning quarterback knows the catalysts behind winning football teams. And right now, none of those appear consistently enough for the Falcons.

Week 9 was a game where Penix and Drake London connected for 118 yards and three scores on against a strong Patriots defense, but that wasn't enough. The 24-23 loss still stings, and the losses keep coming because Robinson and Raheem Morris have yet to stray from a failing system.

Teams have been adjusting to counteract the sheer predictability of this Atlanta offense, and it's resulted in complete disaster. Bijan Robinson hasn't been the same player since he went off for over 230 scrimmage yards against the Bills on Monday Night Football, and that's because defenses have figured the offense out.

After kicking off the season on pace to make history, the 23-year-old superstar has been held below 50 rushing yards in three straight games. Part of the struggles are due to the Dirty Birds' struggles with run blocking, but it seems like Robinson's obsession with the pistol formation will never go away.

Opposing defensive coordinators know they can adjust counting on the fact that the second-year OC won't change anything, and it's why he needs to be fired before he stunts the 2024 first-round pick's development any further. And that complacency needs to go if they want to return to the playoffs.

In actuality, this Falcons' offense should be a "pick your poison" situation between Bijan, London, and Kyle Pitts, but play-calling has made it as vanilla as vanilla gets. The personnel is there, and so is Penix's potential, but this offense clearly needs a play-caller who will actually play to its strengths.