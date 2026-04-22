One CB prospect for Falcons fans to know in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

One of the biggest needs on the Atlanta Falcons' roster is at cornerback, which they are expected to address at some point during the 2026 NFL Draft. It may not be with their first selection at No. 48, but the Falcons cannot leave this offseason with Darnay Holmes being their only notable CB addition.

The Falcons' front office doesn't seem to see cornerback as trivial of a need as something like defensive tackle and wide receiver, but they'd be foolish to come away from the draft without adding competition at the position, as their current depth chart leaves a lot to be desired besides A.J. Terrell.

Atlanta lost Dee Alford in free agency, so Billy Bowman Jr. and Mike Hughes are the expected starters opposite Terrell right now. Since Sydney Brown is more likely to be a nickel/safety hybrid, the Falcons cannot enter the season with this depth chart and no long-term options they feel confident in at CB2.

So in anticipation of the Dirty Birds hopefully drafting a cornerback, here's one CB prospect to watch in every round of the 2026 NFL Draft, starting with Round 2.

1 CB for Atlanta Falcons fans to monitor in every round of 2026 NFL Draft

Round 2: Brandon Cisse, South Carolina

I probably would have went with Avieon Terrell, but even with the tweaked hamstring, I don't expect him to be available at 48. So instead, another cornerback who played the state of South Carolina gets the nod in Brandon Cisse, who was lockdown last season, allowing just 18 receptions on 38 targets.

The 20-year-old comes with experience on the boundary, in the nickel, and in the box, and that's versatility Jeff Ulbrich likes from his DBs. And he's also almost five years younger than Treydan Stukes, who basically has the same skillset other than the latter's ability to play safety in the NFL.

Cisse ran a 4.46 40-yard dash at the combine, but his 41-inch vertical and 10'11" broad jump helped lead to a 9.24 RAS. Unfortunately, his short arms are the reason he's looked at as a second-round talent instead of a surprise Round 1 selection, but for the Falcons, he would offer good value at 48.

Round 3: Keith Abney II, Arizona State

Keith Abney has been looked at as someone who could be drafted in the second round, but Atlanta would love to see him still on the board at pick 79. He measured in a bit smaller than anticipated at the combine, which may have an adverse effect on his draft stock, but his talent is impossible to ignore.

Abney's 12 PBUs in 2025 ranked eighth in the nation, and was more than consensus CB1 Mansoor Delane had at LSU. And he's a great athlete. The 21-year-old comes with a track and speed skating background, and I think he plays faster than the 4.48 second 40-yard dash he logged at the combine.

Ulbrich likes physical, playmaking cornerbacks, and Abney fits the bill if he's available. He can replace Bowman in the nickel or be Hughes' long-term successor at CB2, but in the event that Abney isn't available at 79, Georgia's Daylen Everette would be a worthwhile addition to address the same goal.

Round 4: Malik Muhammad, Texas

Malik Muhammad isn't a major household name name at the cornerback position, but he probably should be. He replaced Jim Thorpe Award-winning cornerback Jahdae Barron as Texas' top cornerback, he shined, surrendering just a 57.8 paser rating when targeted, per Pro Football Focus.

Otherwise, the 21-year-old had a statistical drop-off this past season, but Muhammad still allowed less than 30 receiving yards in all but one start in 2025. And at the NFL combine, the All-SEC cornerback ran a 4.42 second 40-yard dash and recorded a 39" vertical en route to a 9.58 RAS.

Muhammad is a corner with the versatility to play in the nickel or on the boundary, but he probably projects better at the nickel due to his lack of size. The Senior Bowl standout played outside at Texas, but has the ball skills and athleticism to have a successful career regardless of where he lines up.

Round 5: Charles Demmings, Stephen F. Austin

Even though the Falcons don't have a fifth-round pick, I wouldn't be surprised if they picked up one, but this also gives me a chance to discuss a player I nearly wanted to discuss in place of Muhammad: Stephen F. Austin cornerback Charles Demmings, who would be a great value pick this late on Day 3.

Small school players don't get the same love as players in power conferences, so don't let the mid-major uniform be the reason you sleep on Demmings. He totaled a program-record 35 pass breakups and nine interceptions across the last four college seasons, including a four-pick season in 2025.

Demmings has the production, but he also has the frame at 6-foot-1 and 194 pounds. At the combine, he put the athleticism on display, running the 40-yard dash in 4.41 seconds, recording a 42-inch vertical jump, and an 11-foot broad jump.

And between his length, physicality, and college production, he would be the perfect Ulbrich corner to draft on Day 3.

Round 6: Julian Neal, Arkansas

Speaking of cornerbacks with a good frame that should translate to the NFL, meet Julian Neal. At just under 6-foot-2 and 203 pounds, he has the frame and the length to shine as an outside corner, especially after he recorded 10 pass breakups--one more than Little Terrell-- for Arkansas in 2025.

His 4.49 second 40-yard dash is impressive for his size, but his 40-inch vertical and 11'2" broad jump stand out just as much. He lacks the technique and the physicality, so while that requires work, his explosiveness and tackling ability make him an interesting fit for Atlanta outside the top 200 picks.

Round 7: Ahmari Harvey, Georgia Tech

Last but most certainly not least, Ahmari Harvey is an option for the Falcons in Round 7. He allowed the second-lowest completion percentage (45.5%) among all ACC cornerbacks in 2025, so for a seventh-round pick, it's worth rolling the dice on a player with the upside of someone like Harvey.

The Falcons have conducted multiple workouts with him, so even though he lacks size to play on the outside, he has the physicality worth taking a shot on-- especially if he pushes Bowman to be the starting nickel cornerback down the line.