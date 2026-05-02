One Falcons' rookie was uncharacteristically left out of NFL Rookie Premiere

It doesn't matter who you ask. Avieon Terrell is the crown jewel of the Atlanta Falcons' 2026 Draft class. Not only was he the first pick of the Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski era in Atlanta, he was a first-round talent the Falcons somehow got in the middle of Round 2 due to poor testing numbers.

Not only was he one of the best CB prospects in the draft, he offered one of the biggest storylines in the 2026 NFL Draft. The family reunion between A.J. and Avieon Terrell made for one of the coolest moments of last weekend, yet it still wasn't enough to get him an invite to the NFL Rookie Premiere.

The annual NFL Rookie Premiere, which will take place in Los Angeles from May 14 to May 17, is an event that invited 42 of the most well-known players from the 2026 draft class. But the only representation the Dirty Birds will have in two weeks is from third-round receiver Zachariah Branch.

The full list of players invited can be found here:

Zachariah Branch, not Avieon Terrell will represent the Falcons at the NFL Rookie Premiere

The Rookie Premiere is meant to introduce rookies to brand leaders and marketing directors in order to help the league's next generation forge relationships and partnerships to help guide them throughout their NFL careers. And it's the first NFL opportunity prospects get after being drafted.

However, Terrell's invite may have been lost in the mail. The 21-year-old got penalized for being a defensive player, as defenders are typically not invited to these things. Of the 42 players invited, all but six guys are offensive skill position players, which exposed the problem with an event like this.

And of those six defensive players invited, all of them were drafted inside the top 15: Rueben Bain, Caleb Downs, Mansoor Delane, Arvell Reese, Sonny Styles, and David Bailey. That's a far cry from a second-round cornerback, but that doesn't change the fact that it's disrespectful he wasn't invited.

As for Branch, he was helped by the influx of skill players invited. Of the 42 players invited them, 20 of them were wide receivers, which is pretty indicative of the strength of this draft class. And let's make it clear, I'm not saying he didn't deserve an invite, because he is talented enough to be there and I'm ready to see his 17 jersey for the first time.

Like let's be real here. Seventh-round QB Garrett Nussmeier, fourth-round WR Brenen Thompson, and fifth-round RB Emmett Johnson don't deserve to be in attendance over Terrell. An All-ACC cornerback who was one of the talks of draft weekend deserves his spot at the NFL Rookie Premiere.