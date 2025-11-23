Painfully obvious Michael Penix Jr. replacement just fell into the Falcons' lap

The moment the Atlanta Falcons have desperately tried to avoid (again) has come. They're back in quarterback hell following second-year pro Michael Penix Jr.'s season-ending knee injury.

Penix's latest setback marks his third ACL tear since college, which reasonably raises questions about his long-term durability. That's a topic the Falcons suddenly have no choice but to address this coming offseason. Nevertheless, in the interim, the NFL's most expensive backup, Kirk Cousins, will replace him for the remainder of the 2025 campaign.

Cousins' tumultuous tenure with the Falcons has been well chronicled, and there's a potential out in his contract after this year. With that in mind, he's conceivably just a short-term fill-in Penix, whose absence figures to spill into 2026. So, Atlanta will be searching for another alternative to keep the latter's seat warm, and an intriguing target may have just emerged: Joe Flacco.

Flacco's brief tenure with the Cincinnati Bengals is set to end unceremoniously with the team's superstar passer, Joe Burrow, nearing his highly anticipated return. The former will be relegated to the bench, though he reportedly wants to lead his own team next season, which Atlanta can offer.

Joe Flacco presents Falcons with ideal Michael Penix Jr. relief option for 2026

"I would like an opportunity, but you just never know," Flacco said regarding his uncertain future (h/t ESPN's Ben Baby). Time will tell if general manager Terry Fontenot will be leading the charge when the Falcons scour the market for a Penix fill-in this offseason. But whether it's him or someone else, the Super Bowl XLVII MVP presents a good, cost-effective potential addition.

A change of scenery has given Flacco, who turns 41 in January, newfound self-belief. He got rerouted to Cincinnati in the wake of a toe issue that has sidelined Burrow for months and almost immediately proceeded to ball out. Why can't the same happen in Atlanta in relief of Penix?

"Hopefully it reinforces it in somebody's mind that I can do it," Flacco voiced. "I do still want to do it. I still feel like I can do it. [Flourishing with the Bengals] obviously does help with the confidence of being able to do it and all that stuff."

Since his Cincy debut in Week 6, Flacco is second in the league in passing yards per game (290.6) and third in passing touchdowns (12). Moreover, the Bengals rank fifth in scoring during this stretch, yielding 28.6 points per contest.

This gives the Falcons proof of concept on a viable prospective placeholder in relief of Penix, who's showing he has plenty left in the tank while surrounded by elite weapons.