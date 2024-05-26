3 top landing spots for former Falcons DT Calais Campbell
If Calais Campbell returns for another season, these three teams are the most likely landing spots.
2. New York Jets are a top destination for Calais Campbell
Last year, Calais Campbell had a meeting scheduled with the New York Jets after a meeting with the Atlanta Falcons. Arthur Blank sold Campbell on joining the Falcons so much that he outright canceled his appointment in NY and signed with Atlanta.
If the Jets aren't angry with him then they would look to add him to their already stacked defensive line.
Aaron Rodgers will also be back and was recruiting Campbell to the Jets last year. If the two sides still have a relationship then they may be playing for the same team in 2024 with sky-high hopes of winning the Super Bowl.