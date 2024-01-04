5 New Year's resolutions for the 2024 Atlanta Falcons
Goals the Atlanta Falcons should make for themselves in 2024
Second New Year's resolution: Don't be afraid to spend the big bucks
The Atlanta Falcons managed to transform their defense in one offseason. They hired Ryan Nielsen and brought in countless key players in free agency and the draft.
When it comes to 2024 free agency, the Falcons should not hesitate to bolster their roster. Don't sit on your money.
Whether it is signing Russell Wilson, Kirk Cousins, Christian Wilkins, or Josh Allen (the defender), do not be afraid to make a Jessie Bates-type move. We have seen how huge the Falcons' biggest free agent signing went this year, no reason to think you can't strike gold twice.