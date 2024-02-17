The 6 injuries that impacted the 2023 Atlanta Falcons the most
What injuries had the biggest impact on the Atlanta Falcons during their disappointing 2023 season?
4. LB Troy Andersen, 15 missed games
Initially, losing Troy Andersen was a big deal. He is a young, talented linebacker who combined for 19 tackles in the two games that he played.
Fortunately, the Falcons had Nate Landman who was a breakout star. If not for Landman, Andersen's injury would rank higher on this list.
With all that being said, Andersen's rare athleticism was missed. There were a couple of games during the season that could have turned out differently if the Falcons had had more speed at the linebacker position.
Hopefully, we will see a fully healthy Troy Andersen next season.