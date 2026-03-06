Predicting where top Falcons' free agents will sign approaching wild offseason

After yet another losing season, the Atlanta Falcons decided it was time to make some major change, and now, two of the biggest faces leading this franchise are Kevin Stefanski, the team's new head coach, and franchise legend Matt Ryan.

It does feel like this team could finally be on the right track. However, this is still going to be an uphill battle, as not only do the Falcons not have a ton of cap space at the moment, but they also have a good bit of free agents of their own and have a bit of a quarterback issue.

Sure, this team did win eight games in 2025, but eight games, for the most part, never get a team into the playoffs. With free agency rapidly approaching, let's predict where some of the team's top free agents will sign in 2026.

Predicting where top Atlanta Falcons free agents will sign in 2026

Kaden Elliss, LB - Denver Broncos

We'll make an obvious connection here, as Kaden Elliss could head to the Denver Broncos. Elliss was actually drafted by Sean Payton and the New Orleans Saints back in 2019, and Payton drafted his little brother, Jonah Elliss, in the 2024 NFL Draft.

Not only does Payton clearly like the Elliss bloodline, but the Falcons' linebacker would also fill a huge need for Denver, as the Broncos' linebacker position has been inconsistent at best in recent years. Between injuries and overall underperformance, Denver could use an athletic, reliable player like Elliss in the middle of their defense.

Tyler Allgeier, RB - Denver Broncos

How about a double-dip for the Broncos? Not only do the Broncos need some linebacker help, but the running back position is another area where the team needs to make some additions. In 2025, the Broncos did get 10 strong games from J.K. Dobbins, but he suffered a season-ending foot injury and just isn't a reliable player in that regard.

As good as Dobbins was for the Broncos, Denver needs a tough runner like Tyler Allgeier, who has played in the shadow of Bijan Robinson the past three seasons but is clearly someone who can carry a large load, as he broke the 1,000-yard mark during his rookie season. A modest deal worth 6-8 million per year is likely something Allgeier can get on the open market.

Arnold Ebiketie, OLB - Atlanta Falcons

A fine rotational player, the Falcons should re-sign Arnold Ebiketie. With the potential for even more defensive line turnover to happen again, it would be wise for the team to ensure some known commodities are still a part of the equation.

Leonard Floyd, OLB - San Francisco 49ers

Leonard Floyd had a pretty strong year for the San Francisco 49ers back in 2024, racking up 8.5 sacks, 42 total tackles, 8 tackles for loss, and 16 quarterback hits. Floyd has been a solid player for quite some time now.

With the 49ers fielding one of the worst defensive lines in the NFL in 2025, it would not be a shock if they aggressively dipped into the free agency market to find some help, while also considering some old friends of Raheem Morris.

David Onyemata, DT - Los Angeles Chargers

David Onyemata has been a good player for the Falcons, but he's now 33 years old, and his time is likely up. The Los Angeles Chargers would make some sense here, as LA simply needs more solid pieces along the defensive line, as they could lose both Khalil Mack and Odafe Oweh in free agency.

Onyemata signing with any team isn't going to make headlines, but he's probably best suited as a high-end depth piece and might want to sign with a contender.