Ray-Ray McCloud takes a shot at Raheem Morris with cryptic social media post

When the Atlanta Falcons fired WR's coach Ike Hilliard after their Week 3 loss to the Panthers, it marked the beginning of the end for Raheem Morris. Ray-Ray McCloud III's support of Hilliard saw him be healthy scratched in Week 6 and quietly cut before Week 7, but no other clarity was provided.

However, we're finally receiving some answers. After the Dirty Birds lost to the New York Jets in Week 13, McCloud reposted a fan's tweet where a fan admitted that Morris lost the locker room after he got rid of Hilliard and McCloud, which was a subtle way for him admit his true feelings about Morris.

Former #Falcons WR Ray Ray McCloud III with this repost

The Dirty Birds have virtually no chance of making the playoffs, which is another disappointment. But knowing that they scapegoated one of their better offensive assistants before cutting one of their best receivers is more confirmation the Falcons will be looking for a new head coach this offseason.

If a former player is saying this about the coach losing the locker room, then it's almost certainly true. The 49-year-old coach has been the subject of heavy scrutiny throughout the season for several reasons, and losing five of the last six certainly hasn't helped his case.

One of the most important aspects of building a winning football team is locker room culture, since a good coach turns talent into on-field success, which Morris hasn't done. Despite sitting at 4-8, the Falcons boast one of the most talented rosters in football, which makes this situation even sadder.

An offense with Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts should not be underperforming this much and the special teams has been just as bad. The defense is the only area where this team has been consistent, which is because Atlanta has a coaching staff that has no clue how to use its talent.

Since the 29-year-old was cut, the Falcons are just 1-6 and have lost games to the Dolphins, Jets, and Panthers, with their only win coming against perhaps the worst team in football in the Saints. The peak of the season came in Week 6 against the Bills, but things have went truly downhill since then.

With five games remaining, the only thing the Falcons are playing for is pride. They have no first-round pick, a franchise quarterback who is again injured, and have looked like a nightmare as of late. It's clear both Morris and OC Zac Robinson need to go, because this team looks straight up defeated.

Every fan should want Arthur Blank to replace Morris with an offensive mastermind after this gross mismanagement. And McCloud's words have made it clear he knows exactly who's at fault for the ineptitude after witnessing the locker room mismanagement firsthand.