Raheem Morris signals crucial Falcons returns are on the horizon in Week 9

The 34-10 defeat to the Miami Dolphins exposed everything that’s gone wrong in Atlanta’s offense over the past month: no rhythm, no red-zone execution, and, perhaps most importantly, no health.

But on Monday, Raheem Morris finally delivered a reason for optimism.

He said that all players who have been injured lately entered Week 9 day-to-day. And to make matters even better, Michael Penix Jr., Drake London, Darnell Mooney, Tyler Allgeier, and Jake Matthews all enter the weekend with no injury designation and will play against the New England Patriots.

For a 3-4 team stuck between “struggling” and “still dangerous,” that update could be the turning point of their season. Without Michael Penix Jr. and Drake London in the lineup against Miami, Atlanta’s offense never found a rhythm. Luckily, that won't be the case in Foxborough.

Falcons are one step closer to being completely healthy in Week 9

In Week 8, the Falcons finished with just 213 total yards, went 2 for 11 on third down, and failed to score a single touchdown until the final six minutes as they finished with just 10 points.

When Jessie Bates III left in the fourth quarter with a knee injury, the defense immediately surrendered a 75-yard touchdown drive, the first time all season Atlanta had allowed back to back scoring possessions.

By the end of the game, a Dolphins team that came into the game with a 1-6 record had dropped 34 points on a Falcons team that was ranked the No. 2 defense entering the night.

To make matters worse, the Falcons’ run game collapsed, as Bijan Robinson finished with just 25 rushing yards. An optimistic update on Monday doesn’t usually move the needle, but it's clear that Morris' optimism was justified this time around.

The Falcons are about to hit the most pivotal stretch of their season: at New England this week, then in Germany against the red-hot Indianapolis Colts. If they lose both, they’ll likely fall out of realistic playoff contention. But with reinforcements, the Falcons’ identity could return overnight.

For all their frustration, the Falcons remain within reach of the NFC South crown. A healthy roster, a manageable schedule, and a reset at quarterback could still spark a second-half surge.

The same team that looked flat and lifeless in Week 8 could look dangerous again by Week 9 if their stars return and perform like themselves. We all know how things can change at the drop of a penny after the 6-3 Falcons lost four in a row to end last season and miss the playoffs.

And that’s why, even after one of their ugliest losses of the season, Raheem Morris’ words felt like something more than some BS motivational speech. They sounded like the first sign of a comeback on the horizon.