Reviewing how the Falcons' 2024 NFL Draft class has fared over one year later

Atlanta's 2024 NFL Draft class was met with equal parts intrigue and skepticism, headlined by one of the most polarizing top-10 picks in recent memory.

Now, nearly a season and a half removed from that weekend, we have enough of a sample size to judge the early returns -- and the results are all over the board.

Round 1, Pick 8: Michael Penix Jr., QB, Washington

Say what you want about the process -- the result looks like a win. The Falcons stunned the league by taking Michael Penix Jr. with the eighth overall pick despite signing Kirk Cousins to a massive contract. But the vision became clear quickly: Penix was drafted to be the future, and the future arrived sooner than expected.

After taking over the starting job earlier than anticipated, Penix has now made 10 career starts, throwing for just under 2,000 yards with seven touchdowns and six interceptions following a statement victory on Monday Night Football in Week 6.

The numbers don’t fully capture his arm talent on display -- the velocity, the deep ball aggression, the willingness to push throws most quarterbacks won’t attempt.

And he hasn’t been asked to carry the team alone.

With Drake London ascending into true WR1 territory, Bijan Robinson providing balance and explosiveness out of the backfield, and offensive coordinator Zac Robinson building a quarterback-friendly system, Penix has been given everything a young passer needs to succeed.

He was questioned as a top-10 pick when the card was submitted. Now? He looks like a franchise-defining decision.

Round 2, Pick 35: Ruke Orhorhoro, DT, Clemson

The plan was simple -- draft an explosive interior disruptor to complement Grady Jarrett and free up the edge rush. The execution? Still incomplete.

Orhorhoro has appeared in 12 games but has been largely inconsistent. Flashes of twitch and penetration ability have shown up, but the down-to-down impact isn’t there yet. Atlanta still believes in the long-term profile, but he hasn’t delivered the pass-rushing jolt they were hoping for.

Round 3, Pick 74: Bralen Trice, EDGE, Washington

The biggest disappointment of the class. Trice came into the league as a power-based pass rusher with heavy hands and inside-out potential, but back-to-back knee injuries -- one before his rookie year, another prior to 2025 -- have completely stalled his career.

He has yet to play a single NFL snap. At this point, his projection is based more on hope than evidence.

Round 4, Pick 109: Brandon Dorlus, DL, Oregon

Dorlus entered the league as a versatile defensive chess piece capable of lining up across the front, but through six games played, his impact has been mostly neutral. He’s active, he hustles, but the splash plays haven’t come. He’s more rotational body than difference-maker right now.

Round 5, Pick 143: J.D. Bertrand, LB, Notre Dame

One of the few late-round bright spots. Bertrand has logged 16 games -- the most of any player in the class -- and has carved out a role as a reliable early-down linebacker and special teams contributor. He won’t grab headlines, but he embodies the “glue guy” archetype that every defense needs out of Notre Dame.

Round 6, Pick 186: Jase McClellan, RB, Alabama

Depth back with minimal offensive usage, McClellan isn't even on the roster anymore.

Round 6, Pick 187: Casey Washington, WR, Illinois

Washington has appeared in 10 games, catching five passes while also contributing on special teams. A depth receiver for now -- nothing more, nothing less.

Round 6, Pick 197: Zion Logue, DT, Georgia

A late-round dart throw who hasn’t stuck. Five games, no real production. His size intrigued Atlanta, but it never worked out. Logue is currently on the Buffalo Bills.

Final Verdict

The 2024 draft class is carried almost entirely by the success of Penix Jr. -- and frankly, that’s enough. If you walk away from a draft with one franchise player, the class can be justified. The Falcons may have found theirs at No. 8.

Everything else? Mixed results at best, disappointments at worst.

But if Penix continues trending upward, none of it will matter. Franchise quarterbacks cover a lot of draft sins.