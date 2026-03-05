Star Clemson receiver can fix the Falcons' biggest problem in the blink of an eye

Wide receiver is the Atlanta Falcons' biggest offensive need by a mile. As things currently project, their lineup consists of Drake London and a bunch of practice-squad players.

The position stuck out like a sore thumb last year, and with the likely release of Darnell Mooney, things will only get worse if new general manager Ian Cunningham doesn't make big moves.

Fortunately, there are several good receiver prospects in April's draft, with one local product sticking out in particular.

Former Clemson receiver Antonio Williams brings the exact type of skill Kevin Stefanski's offense needs more than anything. He is a quick, fluid, play-making pass catcher who would immediately replace Mooney.

Antonio Williams must be Ian Cunningham's Day 2 target in 2026 NFL Draft

Williams has been one of the most underrated receivers in the country since he began his career at Clemson in 2022. He is a crafty route runner who can be a strong third-down target and touchdown machine.

As a freshman, he played in 14 games, catching 56 passes for 604 yards and four touchdowns. He struggled with injuries in his limited 2023 season but bounced back with a massive 2024 season. In 14 games, he caught 75 passes for 904 yards and 11 touchdowns. He also ran the ball seven times for 101 yards and a touchdown.

And finally, this past season he played in ten games, catching 55 passes for 604 yards and four touchdowns, with 13 rushes for 78 yards and a touchdown. He finished his collegiate career playing in 43 games, catching 208 passes for 2,336 yards and 21 touchdowns, and 25 rushes for 187 yards and two touchdowns.

We're going to remember this one for a while!



What a play, @a_williams2022 🧡

📺: @accnetwork pic.twitter.com/OQyhtSRAz3 — Clemson Football (@ClemsonFB) September 18, 2022

He isn't the biggest receiver, standing at 5-foot-11 and weighing 187 pounds, but his slight build gives him something the Falcons need more than anything: quickness in the slot. He showed his explosiveness at the combine by running a 4.41 forty-yard dash (81%), 124" broad (70%), and 39.5" vertical (91%)

The Falcons' lack of draft picks shouldn't be an issue; he is projected to be a mid-Day 2 pick. He is one of those players who may not be Julio Jones, but will be a great offensive asset for a long time assuming Stefanski and Tommy Rees can get creative in utilizing his explosiveness.

Williams would be the perfect complement to Drake London and Kyle Pitts. The Falcons still need to find another outside threat, possibly in free agency. If they can land a quality No. 2 receiver and Williams, they are golden.

The goal entering 2025 should be surrounding Penix Jr. with as much skillset diversity as possible -- something he didn't have in his first season as a starter.