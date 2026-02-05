Stephen A. Smith just dropped the worst Michael Penix Jr. take of all-time

If you needed any more reason to hate Stephen A. Smith, we've got you covered. Even though Ian Cunningham got evasive on the topic, the Atlanta Falcons clearly believe in Michael Penix Jr. to be their franchise quarterback because they know that Kevin Stefanski can get the most out of him.

Penix has made just 12 career starts and hasn't set the league on fire yet, but he's definitely talented. So instead of giving the kid time to make his mark, Stephen A. added to the dogpile on First Take yesterday morning... but his reasoning for his lack of belief confirms of how out of touch he is now.

""I think so, and it’s not about his game. ... You see him lined in the shotgun most of the time because it’s difficult for him to line up under center because he has to bend his knees too much. I mean damn."" Stephen A. Smith

He's one of the worst sports "journalists" in the game, who is definitely talking to hear the sound of his own voice since his takes are falling on deaf ears. It would be one thing if he thought they made a mistake because of his injury history, but asking SAS to make sense is like asking the sky to be green.

Stephen A. Smith gave the worst possible explanation for his lack of belief in Michael Penix Jr.

In what world has this ever been a thing? There has never been an inkling about Atlanta's use of the pistol formation being used to protect the 25-year-old from more injuries. Frankly, this feels like an argument Stephen A. floated out of nowhere to back up his claim, which checks out knowing his MO.

The recent the Dirty Birds spent so much time in the pistol in 2025 is because Zac Robinson and Raheem Morris deluded themselves into thinking that would be best for the Washington product's development. But as one would expect, their ineptitude set Penix's development back majorly and Stefanski has to pick up the pieces.

Let's put it this way. Stephen A. is not a football guy. He's never even played football and is paid millions to spew the first BS that comes to mind. He spends most of his time on First Take discussing the NBA and ranting about the Knicks, so I am not surprised his NFL takes are extremely off-base.

The narratives surrounding Penix are reaching the point of no return, and it's truly sad to see because the player the media sees and the player Falcons fans see is incredibly different. This may be Stephen A.'s MO, but at least try to have your arguments make sense if you're gonna run with them.