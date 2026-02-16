Surprise release cleared the path for Falcons to fix WR woes with Pro Bowl signing

The Atlanta Falcons need receiver help the same way peanut butter needs jelly. Drake London is their only viable receiving option, and even his future in Atlanta is uncertain. They're clearly going to make some additions to the position in some capacity, but it's not yet clear what those moves may be.

It took a while, but we might finally have an answer. Tom Pelissero reported that the Miami Dolphins are releasing superstar WR Tyreek Hill, and he would be a perfect fit alongside London. The offense badly needs explosiveness, and Hill is one of the league's most dangerous vertical threat receivers.

The Dolphins are releasing eight-time Pro Bowl WR Tyreek Hill, sources say. pic.twitter.com/IBy1R0z3em — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) February 16, 2026

This isn't super surprising, as Hill has been expected to be cut for months now, but it's weird they didn't even try to trade him. In all likelihood, the eight-time Pro Bowler will instantly be among the most coveted WRs available in free agency and will cost a pretty penny if the Falcons are interested.

Tyreek Hill is officially available for the Falcons to pursue in free agency

The problem with the eight-time Pro Bowler is that he turns 32 next month and has started to show signs of age in recent seasons. He regressed majorly from 2023 to 2024, but was held to just four games in 2025 after suffering a gruesome knee injury that sidelined him for the rest of the season.

In Week 4 against the Jets, Hill suffered multiple torn ligaments in his knee, including a dislocated knee and a torn ACL, which is putting his availability for the start of 2026 in serious risk. And that's what makes him a risky signing for the Dirty Birds, but scared money don't make money in the NFL.

The Falcons are in such an awful spot at WR they can afford to take a big swing, so if they can even recoup half of the player the five-time All Pro was in his prime, this will be a home run signing. His recovery will make the uphill climb even more difficult, so he can't be the only addition at the position.

The other red flag is that in all likelihood, Hill will end up reuniting with Patrick Mahomes, Andy Reid, and Eric Bienemy in Kansas City, but he's worth pursuing for the Falcons. Just think about an offense where Michael Penix Jr. is throwing to Hill, London, Bijan Robinson, and Kyle Pitts. That is so nasty.

There's also a connection with Atlanta's new WR coach Robert Prince, which could help their case. He's also from Georgia and was a popular trade candidate in-season, so signing the Cheetah would be the perfect big splash for Ian Cunningham's first move as the GM of the Falcons.