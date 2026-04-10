Top-10 prospect’s meteoric slide could hand the Falcons a massive draft steal

Because of the Atlanta Falcons' lack of a first-round pick, they're going to need luck on their side in the 2026 NFL Draft. With Atlanta not on the clock until pick 48, the only way they land a blue-chip prospect with their first pick is if they're able to capitalize on a prospect falling down the draft board.

It doesn't seem overly likely, but in the NFL Draft, you can never say never. However, there is one player who is starting to fall down the draft board who could be a realistic target for the Falcons. The more that Arizona State wide receiver Jordyn Tyson's draft stock slips, the better for the Dirty Birds.

After being heralded as a lock to be picked in the top 15, the 21-year-old has steadily dropped to the point that there's a real shot he slips out of the first round entirely. Whether Tyson is a victim of prospect fatigue or genuinely concerning medicals is unclear, but regardless, his potential free-fall is impossible to ignore, especially in Atlanta.

The Atlanta Falcons should be chomping at the bit to draft Jordyn Tyson if his draft stock keeps dropping

Mere months after being looked at as the WR1 in the class, guys like KC Concepcion and Denzel Boston are receiving real buzz to be taken before Tyson. Imagine telling someone that in November, because Falcons fans should be salivating over a shot to land a first-round talent mid-second round.

If you ask me, the medicals are something to be rightfully concerned about. In 2023, Tyson suffered a multi-ligament knee injury which caused him to miss most of the year, while a nagging hamstring injury limited him to just nine games in 2025. I get him falling to an extent, but after a certain point, talent has to win out, especially after Atlanta sent a major front office conglomerate to ASU's Pro Day.

One of the biggest needs on this roster is at WR. Drake London is still vying for a new extension, and the WR room behind him does not inspire confidence. Atlanta did sign Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheus this offseason, but neither of them are a long-term fix opposite London. Tyson would be.

The Falcons still need more depth and more upside at WR2, which Tyson can give. He has good size for a prototypical "X" receiver and is a solid route runner, but that's not his best quality. The All-Big 12 WR is an elite big-play threat, which is something this Atlanta offense was sorely lacking in 2025.

If he falls out of the first round, chances are Ian Cunningham may have to trade up to secure him, but we have seen consensus first-round guys slip all the way to Day 2 due to medicals in the past, like Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah, Nakobe Dean, and Will Johnson as recently as last offseason.

So while it may seem like a pipe dream, Tyson falling all the way into the Falcons on Day 2 is a legit possibility.