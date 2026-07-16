Tua Tagovailoa is destined for a bounce-back year in revamped Falcons offense

Once upon a time, quarterback Tua Tagovailoa was leading a explosive and efficient offense for the Miami Dolphins. From 2022-2024, the Miami Dolphins poured it on opposing defenses as one of the league's powerhouse offenses through the air, and on the ground.

In 2023, Tua and the Dolphins had their best offensive season, leading the league in total yards, passing yards, rushing TDs, and placing second in points and fourth in passing TDs. It was the NFL's most dynamic offense, designed by hotshot coach Mike McDaniel, but led by a wildly efficient Tua.

He hasn't been without his detractors, even in the high times, and most of the flowers for the ingenuity and explosiveness of the offense rightfully went to McDaniel. After a disastrous 2025, Tua is looking for a fresh start in Atlanta-- and expect him to get exactly what he bargained for.

Tua Tagovailoa has all the ingredients to turn around his career in Atlanta

New Falcons' head coach Kevin Stefanski is another one of the league's brightest offensive architects. With Michael Penix Jr.'s health, ability, and future as the team's QB in serious question, Tua drops into a very favorable situation on an offense loaded with stars with a real chance (likelihood, even?) to win the staring gig in 2026.

There's also a real connective thread between what Stefanski wants to do on offense and McDaniel's iteration of the "McShanahan" schematic tree. While the high's of Tua's past success in Miami are unrealistic to expect in Atlanta, the concepts that Tua managed so well in Miami out of McDaniel's shotgun-based, motion-heavy attack are present in Stefanski's style, even if they are accessed in different ways.

The Dolphins' offense was predicated on speed and timing to create explosives in both the rushing and passing games. McDaniel used motion and RPOs to out-leverage defenses and create separation in the passing game, and he ran the league's highest rate of 21 personnel at the offense's peak, per Sumer Sports.

Stefanski wants to play more 12 personnel, utilizing multiple tight ends to open up the running game and play action, which in turn helps the QB find downfield passing lanes to open receivers. Both offenses rely on timing and accuracy, traits that the 28-year-old specializes in.

If he wins the starting job over Penix, Tua Tagovailoa is poised for a real rebound year. Even though his ceiling is not that of a truly elite NFL passer, he can be just what the Falcons need: a point guard who understands what the offense is trying to set up and who gets the ball in the hands of his playmakers.