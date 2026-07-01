Tua Tagovailoa has a real chance to hand the Dolphins a major dose of regret

After six years of rolling with Tua Tagovailoa as their starting quarterback, the Miami Dolphins finally pulled the plug earlier this offseason. You can chalk it up to his injury history or his 15 interceptions in 2025, but the fast of the matter is that Miami's decision to release Tua was for pure financial reasons.

The Dolphins signed the 28-year-old to a four-year, $212.4 million contract two summers ago, but only lasted two years of that deal. By cutting him, they willingly took on $99 million in dead cap after paying him $53.1 million a year two summers prior. That contract in itself already reeks of regret.

The Phins signed Malik Willis to a three-year, $67.5 million deal in free agency to replace Tagovailoa, who signed a prove-it deal with the Atlanta Falcons. And nothing is set in stone, but this is becoming a recipe for disaster in Miami and a roadmap to success for a Falcons team hungry for a playoff berth.

Tua Tagovailoa is making the Dolphins regret cutting him with the Falcons

Not only is Tua in a perfect spot to succeed in Atlanta, he's embraced the scenery change. The 2020 first-rounder was one of the standouts for the Falcons during mandatory minicamp, and with Michael Penix Jr. still rehabbing a torn ACL, he shined while taking all of the reps with the first-team offense.

While Penix will be cleared for full contact in time for training camp, it feels like Tagovailoa has the inside track to win this QB battle. Kevin Stefanski's offense is predicated on timing and accuracy, and he's the better fit for what they need. Despite his flaws, he's one of the NFL's most accurate passers.

The former Pro Bowler led the NFL with a 74.2% completion percentage in 2024 and is has completed 68% of his passes across his career, which is a major step up from Penix's career completion rate that's below 60%. And he's set to play behind the best offensive line of his career.

Between an improved OL and a group of weapons that's among the best in the NFL, Tagovailoa has no excuses. He'll have Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Zachariah Branch at his disposal. Just off of those weapons alone he's in for a major bounce-back season after a disastrous 2025.

Meanwhile, Willis' only viable weapon in Miami is De'Von Achane, while his WR1 is Jalen Tolbert. He was just adequate in minicamp, and there's real world in which he's the next Justin Fields and is benched for Quinn Ewers. So as long as Tua beats out Penix for the starting job, he has a real chance to run away with the job and win the breakup.

Tua Tagovailoa may not be the answer to many of the Dirty Birds' problems, but he's perfectly set up to re-establish himself as an above-average starter in Atlanta. And if he shines and Willis flops like expected, he'll certainly make the Dolphins regret moving on from him.