Why Kirk Cousins’ Success Depends on Zac Robinson More Than Anyone Else

When looking for the key to an Atlanta Falcons' win in any week, the spotlight usually falls on players -- difference-makers who flip games with one moment of brilliance. But this week, the most pivotal presnce may not take a snap at all.

Offensive coordinator Zac Robinson’s fingerprints will determine how Atlanta navigates a Week 13 matchup where structure, timing, and rhythm mean far more than splash plays.

With Kirk Cousins stepping back into the starting role in place of Michael Penix Jr., Robinson’s job becomes straightforward in concept, but delicate in execution: keep Cousins on schedule, in rhythm, and insulated from the types of stagnant stretches that have capped Atlanta’s offensive ceiling at times this season.

Because this isn’t a game where the Falcons need fireworks, it’s a game where they need functionality.

For New York and first-year coach Aaron Glenn, the Jets bring a defense built on forcing hesitation. The Jets thrive when quarterbacks hold the football, drift in the pocket, or try to manufacture plays late in the down.

And the more Atlanta strays from its structure, the more it invites the Jets' front, who does have talent, to make plays. The solution? Lean into rhythm throws, intermediate timing concepts, and the screen game -- areas where Cousins has historically found comfort and efficiency.

Early completions in the 8–12 yard range will be essential for settling Cousins and shaping the Jets' coverage responses.

Robinson understands that the 37-year-old doesn’t need to push the ball downfield repeatedly to succeed, he needs sequencing -- first-down throws that establish pace, early-down screens that take advantage of aggression, and quick-game concepts that keep the pocket from collapsing before routes develop.

When Cousins plays on time, the ball comes out clean, and the entire offense moves with a clarity it often lacks when pressing for explosives.

Of course, Robinson’s ability to maximize Bijan Robinson is a central piece of the blueprint. Getting Bijan out of the backfield as a receiver -- angle routes, swings, check-downs with space forces the Jets to tackle in open grass and widens their underneath zones. The easy yards are rhythm-builders, drive-extenders, and stress multipliers for a defense that fades as drives extend.

Overall, Atlanta doesn’t need heroics to beat the Jets. They need control. They need sequencing. They need an offensive coordinator who keeps Cousins from being asked to do too much, and instead keeps him tethered to the structure where he excels.

If Robinson can keep the offense on script, the Falcons won’t just move the ball -- they’ll position themselves to win their second straight and put their long losing skid firmly in the rearview mirror while potentially saving his job.