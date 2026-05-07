Younghoe Koo's ugly Falcons exit may turn him into the ultimate double agent

A few years ago, Atlanta Falcons' kicker Younghoe Koo was looked at as one of the most reliable placekickers in football. Back in 2020, he was a Pro Bowler and looked to be a fixture in Atlanta for years to come, but fast forward to 2025, and Koo was genuinely one of the worst kickers in the NFL.

Some Falcons fans were clamoring for the 31-year-old to be cut late in 2024, but it didn't take long for his lose his leash on his starting job. After missing a game-tying field goal in Week 1 against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Falcons reached their wit's end, benching him for Parker Romo (who didn't fare much better) in Week 2 before cutting him a week later.

After Atlanta released Koo, he landed on the New York Giants' practice squad, where he lost a kicker battle to the woefully inexperienced Jude McAtamney. From there, he had one of the worst field goal attempts in league history and was once again replaced by a rookie in Ben Sauls. Teams have no reason to keep giving this guy a chance, but the Dirty Birds are laughing at the team who is.

Younghoe Koo has a minicamp tryout lined up that would bring him back to the NFC South

Just like the Falcons are, the New Orleans Saints are set to host their rookie minicamp this weekend, but veteran tryouts are also a part of camp. And believe it or not, the Saints are trying out Koo after he spent seven seasons as an adversary to them with Atlanta--but he doesn't mind re-evaluating his allegiances in the iconic rivalry.

After all, Atlanta cut him, so if he has any lingering animosity towards his old team, facing them twice a year is the right way to use it. But I think the more likely outcome is that Koo is just looking for any opportunity to extend his career, and since the Saints are calling to rectify their own kicking woes, he'd be remiss to turn them down. The chance to be rivals with the Falcons is just a nice bonus.

If they're even considering the possibility of signing Koo, they must be down bad for kicker help. All three of the Georgia Southern product's missed field goals in 2025 came in pivotal moments--and that doesn't even include the viral field goal attempt with the Giants where his foot missed the ball.

In addition to Koo, former Falcons' backups Kyle Trask and Easton Stick will be trying out in New Orleans, two guys Atlanta opted not to bring back after signing Trevor Siemian. But Falcons fans don't have the same emotional investment they have in those two guys that they do with the Seoul native.

Truthfully, the Falcons are much better off without him. Zane Gonzalez was great down the stretch, but Atlanta signed Nick Folk in free agency. And even at the ripe age of 41, Folk is still significantly better than Koo, so if the Saints want their leftovers, his lack of consistency if called upon will be helping the Falcons without him even knowing it.

Since Younghoe Koo consistently blew games for the Falcons over the last two seasons, odds are he'll do the same thing with the Saints.