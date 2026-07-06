3 early 2027 QBs Falcons fans may have to start keeping a close eye on

The Atlanta Falcons are in an interesting spot at the quarterback position. Once training camp begins, they're set to embark on a quarterback competition between Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr. once the latter is fully healthy. It's not perfect, but at least it will get the job done at QB this season.

The Falcons are in a situation where they're banking or one of Penix or Tua to turn their career around in a better offensive system. The offensive line is good, the weapons are great, and Kevin Stefanski and Tommy Rees should be a major upgrade over whatever Zac Robinson was trying to do last year.

However, because of their injury histories they both have their fair share of red flags. There's a chance where this wait-and-see QB model blows up in their faces, and if they both fail, Atlanta will be forced to turn to the 2027 NFL Draft's loaded QB class to find their new franchise quarterback.

And since the Falcons are unlikely to be bad enough to draft Arch Manning or Dante Moore even if everything goes wrong, here's three different 2027 QBs fans should keep an eye on entering the college football season.

Falcons fans should watch out for these three QBs in the 2027 NFL Draft

Miami QB Darian Mensah

The University of Miami has become a factory for future NFL QBs in recent years, as transferring into Shannon Dawson's offense had a positive effect on the draft stocks of Cam Ward and Carson Beck. And now it's Darian Mensah's turn to shine in a Hurricanes jersey after a breakout season with Duke.

Mensah led Duke to the ACC Championship, and threw for nearly 4,000 yards and 34 touchdowns in 2025. And that was with a lackluster group of weapons at Duke. Now he'll be throwing to Malachi Toney, Mark Fletcher Jr. , and his favorite target from Duke, Cooper Barkate, in Coral Gables this year.

Mensah is also a true dual-threat. He has the mobility to escape the pocket, but is best as a true pocket passer. His arm isn't Patrick Mahomes-esque but he has good accuracy and ball placement, so he could very well become a Heisman Trophy finalist and household name next draft season.

Oklahoma State QB Drew Mestemaker

Speaking of quarterbacks who will become household names after transferring Drew Mestemaker has to be on that list. The 20-year-old led the nation with 4,379 passing yards while at North Texas last season, and should only improve now that he's entering his second full season as a starter.

Mestemaker followed North Texas head coach Eric Morris and many of his Mean Green teammates to Stillwater this offseason, which means the system is the same: only the uniform changed. And given his arm talent, he should also be a legit Heisman candidate who finds his way on the first-round radar.

Notre Dame QB CJ Carr

If the Dirty Birds are looking for a quarterback that'll be a perfect fit for Kevin Stefanski's system, look no further than CJ Carr. The NFL is becoming a game about setting your quarterback up in the perfect system with the perfect situation, and I firmly believe that Atlanta could be that for CJ Carr.

At 6-foot-3 and 210 pounds, Carr has good size, has solid arm talent, and should improve in Year 2 as Notre Dame's starter. His 2025 numbers don't jump off the page, but he's a good pocket passer and is a timing-based passer with good decision-making, which is precisely what Stefanski is looking for.