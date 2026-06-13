Way-too-early 2027 mock draft has Falcons finally landing their franchise QB

The Atlanta Falcons have one of the most talented rosters in the NFL, but have been continually haunted by red flags at the quarterback position. They have suffered through a revolving door at QB ever since Matt Ryan was traded after the 2021 season, and that was almost a half-decade ago.

The Falcons will give both Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa a shot to turn things around in 2026, but if all else fails, they have a chance to silence their quarterback issues for good. And I'm not referring to another Kirk Cousins debacle or another QB battle, you draft and develop someone.

Thankfully, it just so happens that the 2027 NFL Draft is one of the strongest draft classes in recent memory, especially at QB. There's been talk of six, or possibly even seven signal-callers going in the first 32 picks next April, and Bleacher Report's Brant Sobleski thinks that'll play in Atlanta's favor.

Falcons land CJ Carr in Bleacher Report's new 2027 NFL Mock Draft

Sobleski's new way-too-early 2027 mock draft had seven quarterbacks going in the first round, including five in the top 10 with Notre Dame's CJ Carr going to Atlanta with the eighth pick in the 2027 NFL Draft. And if Stefanski wants to find his magnum opus, he'll have to roll the dice a little.

"Kevin Stefanski never got the quarterback situation right in Cleveland, even after being handed Baker Mayfield," Sobleski wrote.... CJ Carr gives Stefanski a smooth operator, who can efficiently run the coach's offensive system. The Notre Dame product presents Brock Purdy-like potential working in that particular scheme."

This is Sobleski's second mock draft in as many weeks where he had the Dirty Birds using their first-round pick on Carr. And he likened the 6-foot-3, 210-pound gunslinger to Brock Purdy based on how he would fit into Stefanski's system in Atlanta given his strengths as a timing-based pocket passer.

Carr, the grandson of former Michigan coach Lloyd Carr, is an interesting study. The 21-year-old is entering his redshirt sophomore season with the Fighting Irish after completing 66.6% of his passes for 2,741 yards, 24 touchdowns and six picks as his arm talent and ability against the blitz shined.

There's still a lot of time for things to change before the 2027 Draft, and things certainly are in South Bend, The main issue is that Notre Dame lost star RBs Jeremiyah Love and Jadarian Price, both of whom were first-round picks in the 2026 NFL Draft. And they took significant pressure off of Carr.

Just like in 2024, the Falcons should miss out on the creme de la creme of this QB class. Unless things really go off the rails, they won't get Dante Moore or Arch Manning. So CJ Carr learning from Matt Ryan and this coaching staff and working with these weapons is the best-case scenario.