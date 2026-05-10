Falcons can’t escape growing belief their next franchise QB isn’t on the roster

In a post-draft breakdown of which teams still urgently need a long-term quarterback, Bleacher Report’s Kristopher Knox grouped the Atlanta Falcons with franchises like the Steelers, Browns, Jets, and Cardinals as: “Prime candidates to pursue a new franchise QB next offseason (if not sooner).”

And the line about Atlanta was blunt: “The Atlanta Falcons are about to witness a QB competition between former first-round picks Tua Tagovailoa and Michael Penix Jr., with the winner having only an outside shot at the long-term gig in Atlanta.”

And that belief is spreading.

Michael Penix Jr. is recovering from ACL surgery and Tua Tagovailoa is on a one year, $1.2 million prove it deal. From an outside perspective, Knox is right. This doesn’t look like a franchise deciding its future. It looks like a franchise buying time until they can find a successor in the 2027 NFL Draft.

The 2027 QB class is feeding the narrative that the Falcons don't have their franchise quarterback

And if both quarterbacks end up starting games this year (which many expect), that perception only grows stronger. The secondary now features A.J. Terrell, Jessie Bates, Avieon Terrell, Clark Phillips, and Mike Hughes flexibility inside. The defense is filled with hybrid speed tailored to Ulbrich’s vision.

The offense is loaded with timing, YAC threats, and a line built for Stefanski’s system, headlined by Bijan Robinson, Drake London, and Kyle Pitts. But none of that shows up without a talented quarterback.

The message becomes even louder when you check out the loaded 2027 QB class that has names like:

Arch Manning

Dante Moore

LaNorris Sellers

Julian Sayin

And it doesn't end there.

Arch Manning is the cleanest schematic fit for Atlanta’s timing and play-action structure as he elevates the offense without requiring it to change. Dante Moore is an off-platform playmaker who creates explosives when protection or structure breaks down.

LaNorris Sellers is a physical dual-threat who changes defensive math and could give the offense a new identity. And Julian Sayin is the quickest processor of the group; a precision operator who keeps the offense on schedule and efficient.

While we could sit here and debate which QB makes the most sense for Atlanta, the truth is that the Falcons most likely won’t have the luxury of picking their guy if they decide to draft a QB. Players like Jayden Maiava, Darian Mensah, and Drew Mestemaker seem a lot more feasible for the Dirty Birds.

That’s because this roster is built to win now. The defense is deeper, the skill talent is proven, and the infrastructure around the quarterback is strong enough to keep this team firmly in the playoff mix.

The Atlanta Falcons could easily be too good to draft one of these quarterbacks naturally, but not good enough for whoever starts this season to completely remove them from the conversation.