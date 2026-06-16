3 Falcons players with the most to prove entering mandatory minicamp

OTAs are now in the books for the Atlanta Falcons, and next on the offseason docket is the commencement of mandatory minicamp. That's set to kick off tomorrow and last through Thursday, and we're supposed to get some answers on many of the offseason's biggest burning questions.

With a new regime coming in, Falcons fans should revel in any opportunity to see this team progress from where they were at this time last year. Offseason activities actually mean something now. This isn't an opportunity to mess around and watch Raheem Morris do the dougie like it was last year.

The Kevin Stefanski Falcons are taking things seriously. That in itself makes mandatory minicamp a defining storyline of the offseason before training camp kicks off. It's another checkpoint in the road to snapping an eight-year playoff drought, but Stefanski isn't the only person with a lot on the line.

These three players have the most to prove during mandatory minicamp:

Who has the most on the line for the Falcons during mandatory minicamp?

QB Michael Penix Jr.

It feels like this one goes without saying at this point. Michael Penix Jr. has something to prove on days that end in "Y". Not only is there the massive elephant in room in terms of the Dirty Birds' quarterback competition between Penix and Tua Tagovailoa, his health remains a big question mark.

We know he's progressing, but Stefanski was non-committal when asked if the 26-year-old would be cleared for 11 on 11s during mandatory minicamp. The issue is that the Falcons can't begin their QB battle until it's a fair fight, and we have no idea when he'll operate on the same playing field as Tua.

TE Kyle Pitts

Just like his QB, it appears as though Kyle Pitts is always fighting for something. This time it's not entirely about his future in Atlanta. A payday is the question mark this time. The Falcons already paid Drake London and Bijan Robinson is next in line, but paying Pitts has been met with more resistance.

After his career year in 2025, the Falcons placed the franchise tag on the 25-year-old in March. He finally looked like the player fans were expecting, and should be a greater weapon in the new system. But committing top of market money to him long-term will be risky, especially given his track record.

If a long-term extension doesn't get done before the July 15 deadline, Ian Cunningham and Matt Ryan could consider fielding trade offers on Pitts.

CB Billy Bowman Jr.

Mike Hughes would also suffice in this spot, but Billy Bowman Jr. has more on the line. The 2025 fourth-round pick flashed potential in his six appearances as a rookie, but a torn Achilles ended his season prematurely. And he's still in the midst of a recovery that has yet to see him return to practice.

And even once he is healthy, Bowman's place in the starting lineup isn't entirely guaranteed. Second-round rookie Avieon Terrell is set to steal his starting spot out of the nickel, and Sydney Brown could eat into his snap share as well.