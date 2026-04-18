3 high-upside QB prospects the Falcons may add (and what they will represent)

Michael Penix Jr. is rehabbing a knee injury from late 2025. Tua Tagovailoa was signed because of that uncertainty, not because the staff is married to him long term. And Trevor Siemian is a placeholder whose no guarantee to even beat out Kyle Trask, let alone Easton Stick, for the QB3 job.

So yes, the Atlanta Falcons could use another quarterback. And the names they’re bringing in tell you exactly what kind they’re looking for. Their hunt for a high-upside lottery ticket at QB is quietly one of the most interesting stories of the 2026 NFL Draft, especially given the Falcons' injury woes at QB.

So even if they don't actually use a draft pick on one of these three guys, one of them could be in the building in the coming weeks. But they all represent different things.

The Atlanta Falcons' hunt for a new QB3 could come down to these 3 players

Haynes King: The dual-threat competitor

Haynes King visiting the Falcons this week is a real evaluation.

He’s 25 and dealt with injuries, transfers, coaching changes, and still finished as one of the most productive QBs in Georgia Tech history. Due to his athleticism, teams keep asking if he’ll switch positions. But his answer has been consistent: “I’m a quarterback. I’m going to compete as a quarterback.”

That mindset matters in this building.

King’s tape screams competitor, toughness, and designed run value. He thrives in read option, under center concepts, and muddy pockets. His athleticism forces defenses to defend an extra gap.

What he isn’t is a clean, timing based progression passer when the first read is gone. His release is long. His feet get jittery. The arm is adequate, not special.

In other words: he looks exactly like the type of quarterback you bring in to push a veteran QB3 and survive real NFL snaps if things go sideways. And the fact that he shook hands with Matt Ryan at Georgia Tech’s pro day might not mean much, but it is something.

Luke Altmyer: The Stefanski scheme fit

Luke Altmyer is a Kevin Stefanski quarterback in a nutshell.

Altmyer wins with:

Quick eyes and feet

RPO and quick game accuracy

Pre-snap intelligence

Protection setting and line of scrimmage control

He posted a career best 67.4% completion rate in 2025, threw just five interceptions, and led Illinois to multiple late-game drives because he understands situational football. He’s the type of QB who can step into a Stefanski practice, run the offense exactly as drawn, and not derail a rep.

Jack Strand: The lottery ticket

Then there’s Jack Strand, the Division II outlier. He's 6-foot-5 and 240 pounds with a big arm. Elastic arm angles. Comfortable when the pocket collapses. Throws from anywhere. Strand is the opposite of Altmyer. He’s an off-script passer with raw traits that can’t be coached.

He threw for 13,155 yards and 126 touchdowns in 42 games at MSU Moorhead and holds every major passing record there, and was a Harlon Hill Trophy nominee in each of the last two seasons. Scouts love how quickly he identifies coverages and how naturally he throws off platform.

His mechanics can wander and his level of competition is a question. But for a QB3 competition? He’s fascinating. Cause if he hits, you suddenly have a developmental quarterback with tools you simply don’t find in the sixth or seventh round.