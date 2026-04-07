3 players Falcons must consider trading up into Round 1 for in 2026 NFL Draft

The odds of the Atlanta Falcons trading back into the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft are basically slim-to-none, but you can never say never on draft night. If the draft board shakes out a certain way and a prospect the Falcons are high on slips, Ian Cunningham will be forced to consider trading up.

Even though it was with two different general managers, we them trade back into the first round last draft for James Pearce Jr. and in 2019 for Kaleb McGary, so it's not new to Arthur Blank. Picking at 48, a jump back into the first round would be pricey, but for the right player, you have to be open to anything.

The major hiccup here is Atlanta's inherent lack of 2026 draft capital, but they're on pace to have nine selections in 2027, so if they really fall in love with a prospect, parting with a future draft pick or two is not the end of the world. The only question remaining is who would the Falcons want to move up for?

This is an already unlikely scenario, especially since trading down is more likely, but if I had to guess, these three players would be the only ones to make the price worthwhile

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell

It feels only fitting to kick off this list with a family reunion. Avieon Terrell, the younger brother of A.J. Terrell plays with the same tenacity that makes A.J. one of the league's most feared cornerbacks and heralded as one of the top CB prospects in the 2026 NFL Draft, so he won't last until the 48th pick.

However, some injury woes could drop Terrell down the board enough for him to reunite with his brother in the NFL. He missed Clemson's Pro Day due to a hamstring injury, which he aggravated during his own private Pro Day last week. So now instead of mid first-round he could slip later on.

So beyond the family reunion, the Terrell brothers locking down receivers in Atlanta would be a dream outcome if they can pull off a trade.

Texas A&M WR KC Concepcion

I was ready to put Jordyn Tyson in this spot, but since there's a real shot he falls out of the first round entirely due to medicals. Instead, KC Concepcion is right on the first-round borderline, but is more in line with what the Falcons both want and need to fill their hole at wide receiver with less red flags.

Despite his lack of size, the NC State transfer took the nation by storm at Texas A&M because he's lightning in a bottle. He's a big-play machine with explosiveness Atlanta's offense badly needs alongside Drake London and will also offer special teams value, so he'd be a perfect fit in the slot.

A WR trio of London, Concepcion, and Jahan Dotson comes with a surplus of explosiveness that wasn't there in 2025, so moving up is worth the price.

Georgia DT Christen Miller

Lastly, but most certainly not least is the in-state talent. Christen Miller has been linked to the Falcons incessantly in recent weeks, so for all of the people wanting to keep him in Georgia at 48, I would be shocked if he's still available, as by then he should realistically be off the board for around 20 picks.

Miller would be the perfect nose tackle or 1-technique for Atlanta alongside Brandon Dorlus and Ruke Orhorhoro, who are the only DTs the Falcons have under contract beyond this season. And drafting Miller would ensure that Orhorhoro would no longer be the nose tackle, where he struggles.

Either Miller or Caleb Banks would apply here, as both of them are first-round talents who Cunningham should consider moving up for.