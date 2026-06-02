A.J. Brown bombshell officially flung the door open for perfect Falcons trade

The wait is over. It finally happened. A.J. Brown is a New England Patriot. This trade felt inevitable for weeks, but because of the June 1 deadline, it's now official. The highly-publicized trade saga went on for months and there's nothing more gratifying than knowing the rumors are finally coming to an end.

Now that Brown is reunited with Mike Vrabel and joining a crowded Patriots' receiver room, this could affect the Atlanta Falcons. The Falcons made their fair share of additions at receiver this offseason, but New England has a wideout who could help make their much-improved WR room even better.

The man in question is Kayshon Boutte. The Pats don't have any more room for him, and it's a foregone conclusion that he won't get paid by them. For Matt Ryan and company, bringing Boutte to Atlanta almost makes too much sense, especially if they're able to land him for pennies on the dollar.

The Atlanta Falcons have a golden opportunity to trade for Kayshon Boutte

The Patriots' receiver room is now led by Brown. Romeo Doubs, 2025 third-rounder Kyle Williams, former Falcon Mack Hollins, and DeMario Douglas. That's five players set to inhabit four reliable WR roles. And Douglas and Boutte are entering contract years, so one of them should be on the block.

Of the two, Boutte feels more likely to be traded. Partially because of his absence from OTAs, but he's also more desirable to teams like the Falcons. The 24-year-old has emerged into a solid deep threat, logging a career-high six touchdowns and averaging nearly 17 yards per reception in 2025. And the Dirty Birds made it a priority to add more downfield threats to the receiver room.

They signed Jahan Dotson to fill the outside WR role opposite Drake London, and at the very least, the 5-foot-11, 197-pound pass-catcher would compete for the WR2 role. He would've finished second in receiving yards among Falcons wide receivers, and Boutte is also a very willing blocker.

Albert Breer mentioned a few weeks back that all it'll take to acquire the LSU product is a fifth or sixth-round pick, and he's more talented than most players taken in that area of the NFL Draft. And since Atlanta has two fifths and two sixths in the 2027 Draft, this is a deal they can afford to make.

Blogging Dirty has often discussed the idea of Atlanta trading for Boutte, and now that the Brown trade is official, it feels like only a matter of time before his trade follows. And since he fits everything Kevin Stefanski looks for in a receiver, the offense could use this major boost at WR.