Albert Breer said what the NFL was scared to admit about Falcons' 2026 draft class

Because the Atlanta Falcons had no first-round pick, the perception surrounding their 2026 NFL Draft class has soured. The belief in league circles is that if you don't have a first-round pick or have limited draft capital, it's hard to have a successful draft class, but that couldn't be further from the truth.

The Falcons entered the 2026 draft with a new regime, who more than anything, was tasked with cleaning up the mess Terry Fontenot left for them. So even though they made just six picks (four of which came on Day 3), Sports Illustrated's Albert Breer thinks did a solid job laying the foundation for a new era.

While detailing his biggest takeaways from the 2026 Draft, Breer made sure to give Atlanta credit. Matt Ryan had no prior executive experience, Ian Cunningham is a first-time GM, and Kevin Stefanski is being given creative control in ways he never was in Cleveland, so doing what they did is a win.

"I like the first draft for Matt Ryan, Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski in Atlanta," Breer wrote. "Without a first-rounder, the two Day 2 picks—Clemson CB Avieon Terrell and Georgia WR Zachariah Branch—went lower than I thought they would. And Harold Perkins Jr. should be a fascinating prospect for Falcons DC Jeff Ulbrich to work with."

Albert Breer is finally giving the Falcons props for their 2026 draft class

It feels like Breer is the first person to give the Dirty Birds credit for successfully navigating this draft without a first-round pick--probably because he is. The Falcons have been skiing down a contentious slope with the James Pearce Jr. trade, but that shouldn't take away from how well they fared on Day 2.

Like everyone else, he seems to be a fan of the two picks Atlanta made on Friday night, especially from a value standpoint. Landing a first-round talent in Avieon Terrell in the middle of the second round is a masterstroke, and that doesn't even account for the family reunion his selection triggered.

Meanwhile, Zachariah Branch was one of the most explosive receivers in this draft, and his electricity will be perfect for this WR-needy Atlanta offense. So landing not one, but landing two top prospects at a discount without a first-round pick should make up for their lack of action on Thursday night.

Breer also gave Atlanta credit for the gamble on the talented Harold Perkins Jr. in the sixth round. It's not too long ago he was looked at as a top-five talent and one of the best defenders in college football, so allowing Jeff Ulbrich and Nate Ollie to oversee his development could reap benefits.

It was the first draft under the new regime. It was a start. The Falcons still have a long way to go, but like Breer noted, entering a bridge season before the loaded 2027 draft takes center stage, they fared pretty well for themselves by adding versatile, high-upside prospects who fit their vision.