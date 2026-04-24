Michael Turner said the quiet part out loud about Falcons' Bijan Robinson dilemma

The Atlanta Falcons know that time is of the essence in terms of getting a long-term extension done with Bijan Robinson. They picked up his fifth-year option, so they know any new deal won't kick in until 2026, but that shouldn't stop them from getting a deal done at some point in the coming months.

Michael Turner is set to announce Atlanta's second-round pick tonight, so before the draft, he called into 680 The Fan to discuss the Falcons. Not only did he discuss the revamped roster and the new regime, Turner made sure to send a message to his former teammate Matt Ryan on the Bijan front.

"I'd rather pay him early because unless you plan on trading him or something, paying him early is cheaper on the franchise," Turner said. "You make him wait, you gotta pay him more."

Ryan and Ian Cunningham have to extend Drake London and Kyle Pitts too, so even though his short-term contract situation is the least dire, Bijan must be extended ASAP. The 24-year-old is on a gold jacket pace, and since he'll get his money regardless, so there's no reason to delay the inevitable.

Michael Turner thinks the Falcons are being foolish to wait to pay Bijan Robinson

Turner's assessment is dead-on, to be honest. The Falcons need to beat the impending reset of the running back market before the All-Pro back's price tag soars. He's fresh off a season where he recorded nearly 2,300 scrimmage yards and is only going to get better in Kevin Stefanski's offense.

Fellow 2023 draftees Jahmyr Gibbs and De'Von Achane are also vying for new deals, and Atlanta should want to beat the Detroit Lions and Miami Dolphins to the punch. If they sign him first, it'll make his new deal age better, especially since it'll force those teams to adjust and pay more for their RBs.

Let's be real here. There's no world in which the Dirty Birds will even consider letting him leave the building, let alone trading him. Turner knows that. Ryan knows that. Cunningham knows that. Hell, even the Texas product himself knows he's too important to the offense for him to ever be dealt.

The one caveat about the former Pro Bowler's comments is that while the price tag will go up the longer the Falcons wait, so will the NFL salary cap. However, if they act quicker, they won't have to dedicate as much of their future cap space to his new deal and that money can go to London or Pitts.

Turner is well aware of Atlanta's RB mismanagement, as Mike Smith choosing Steven Jackson over him in 2013 blew up in their faces. So just because they can afford to wait to pay Bijan doesn't mean it's the responsible practice, so hopefully the front office gets the memo and pays up, especially after the Jeremiyah Love pick and regardless of if the price tag is north of $20 million per year.