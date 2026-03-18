Blockbuster Jaylen Waddle trade handed Falcons a perfect Drake London opportunity

The Miami Dolphins took the NFL by storm yesterday with a major trade. After months of trade speculation, they finally traded star receiver Jaylen Waddle to the Denver Broncos for a hefty trade package that included Denver's 2026 first-round pick and multiple other premium draft picks. which could affect the Atlanta Falcons' stance on a Drake London deal.

Trade talks between London and the Falcons have gotten off to a slow start, as apparently, there's a bit of a gap in negotiations between the two sides. The Alec Pierce free agent contract only amplified his demands, and there's still the George Pickens-sized elephant in the room in Dallas to consider.

So seeing what the Dolphins were able to get out of Waddle, who is a worse player, the Dirty Birds could easily land more in return. This was the trade that set the stage for how receiver trades will look this offseason, so if someone truly wants to acquire London, they're going to have to truly pony up.

The Falcons should consider shopping Drake London after the Broncos' Jaylen Waddle deal

If Waddle can recoup Miami a first-rounder, a third, and a fourth-round pick, what would a team be willing to give up for the 24-year-old? The only issue with acquiring him is that the team that trades for him will need to award him with a lucrative long-term extension, making a deal even more risky.

London is objectively a great WR who deserves big money, especially since trading him would have an adverse effect on Michael Penix Jr. given their connection. Besides, the receiver room was awful without him in 2025, and while the unit is better, trading him would negate those clear improvements.

However, Ian Cunningham has proven this offseason that he is thinking sensibly, so if they're able to receive a similar haul in a trade, he'd be foolish not to consider after seeing how the Broncos grossly overpaid out of desperation. And you just know that he would be more coveted than like A.J. Brown.

With no first-round pick, the Falcons only have five selections in the 2026 NFL Draft, so if they want to recoup more draft capital, trading a guy like the USC product instead of constantly trading down is the best course of action. This is not to say that they will, but for this sort of package, it'll be tempting.

Honestly, I still think a potential London trade is highly unlikely, since I think they'll be able to overcome the initial hurdles and get a deal done in the coming months, but given what we know about Cunningham and his love for draft picks, the Falcons have a chance to shake up the WR trade market.