The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback situation is a complete mess, and fans are clamoring for change. Michael Penix Jr tore his ACL and is uncertain to be ready for the 2026 season. Atlanta restructured Kirk Cousins' deal, making his time in red and black all but over.

With a regime change finally here, the Falcons may be looking to move on from Penix in the 2026 season, and a perfect fit has arrived.

After calling them the NFC South favorites, ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky suggested Atlanta should try and add San Francisco 49ers backup QB Mac Jones, and it's a fantastic fit. After three failed seasons in New England, Mac Jones stepped up in Trevor Lawrence's absence in Jacksonville last year.

Could ATL add Mac Jones? https://t.co/0nS9wKJ9ST — Dan Orlovsky (@danorlovsky7) January 14, 2026

He made seven solid starts, and signed a two -year deal to back up Brock Purdy in San Francisco. Jones was thrust into action almost immediately this season after Purdy went down and showed his real ceiling.

Dan Orlovsky wants the Falcons to chase Mac Jones as their new QB

From Weeks 2-10 (8 games) he averaged 268 yards per game, threw 13 touchdowns, and boasted a 69.6 completion percentage. The 49ers were 5-3 in that timespan, and the run inevitably helped boost them into the playoffs.

Was this two-month stretch for Jones just streaky success, or has he made drastic improvements since his time in Jacksonville? Well, that's hard to understand. San Francisco and Kyle Shanahan have a funny way of getting more out of less in the quarterback position, like with Sam Darnold.

For example, ex-San Francisco quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo led three 49ers teams to the NFC Championship game or the Super Bowl over four seasons. Garoppolo was a three-year backup before his time in San Francisco, and has become a career backup in the three years since.

The most recent example is of course, Purdy. The final pick in the 2022 NFL Draft led the 49ers to the Super Bowl in 2023, his first full season as the starter.

Shanahan's quarterback development ability is undeniably elite, but the NFL world is still unsure how good Jones really is. The good news is that Atlanta can afford to take a chance on him. He will be a free agent after the 2026 season, so it would take a trade to acquire him, but it's worth it.

He'll be owed just $4.6 million next season, incredibly cheap for a starting quarterback. Through his eight starts, Jones was just as effective as Purdy this season, despite playing 30 fewer snaps. The two posted nearly identical numbers this season, but Purdy signed a $265 million contract last May.

Numbers don't lie, but whether or not he'll replicate his 2025 season is irrelevant. Orlovsky is right, Jones is a good fit. The Falcons are awaiting a couple more changes this offseason, but Jones is a must-buy now.

Once all hires are settled, the new league yar starts, fans must beg for Jones in Atlanta. With Stefanski at the helm, a quarterback change is the only real necessity for a successful 2026 season.