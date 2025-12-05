Falcons' cap crisis is quietly revealing an uncomfortable truth about Terry Fontenot

At this point, it's surprising that the Atlanta Falcons haven't fired Terry Fontenot. Through years of losing seasons, failed draft picks, and nightmare roster management, it isn't overly surprising to see that the fifth-year GM hasn't been fired, but the pressure is mounting in ways it has never before.

With the Dirty Birds sitting at 4-8 and likely to miss the playoffs, it's become clear that a change is needed. The quarterback situation is still in serious peril and the Falcons have no cap space to work with while they still need to negotiate long-term extensions with Drake London and Bijan Robinson.

Unfortunately, their cap nightmare is making it an uphill battle to retain both franchise cornerstones. London will more than likely command north of $35 million per season while Bijan could end up one of the highest-paid running backs in NFL history, and that much money doesn't just grow on trees.

Falcons' lack of cap space is the clearest indictment of Terry Fontenot's ineptitude

Atlanta has just under $3 million in cap space right now, which means there's little wiggle room to get deals done. Kaden Elliss, Kyle Pitts, Leonard Floyd, Arnold Ebiketie, and David Onyemata will hit free agency this spring, which has fans bracing for yet another pivotal offseason in Flowery Branch.

However, the controversy doesn't end there. The longer the Falcons wait to extend London and Bijan, the higher the price tags will get. And franchise tagging London after next season only delays the inevitable lucrative extension Fontenot and Arthur Blank should award the superstar wide receiver.

Even with several young stars on rookie deals, Fontenot has still set the team back financially. The Kirk Cousins contract is taking up the majority of their cap space, but there's an out in his contract after the year the Falcons can opt to exercise if they're confident about Michael Penix Jr.'s rehab.

The 37-year-old has been just adequate in replacing Penix as the starter, but it's clear he's not worth the $180 million price tag he was signed for during the 2024 offseason. But with Penix at risk of missing serious time in 2026, they need a short-term insurance plan at quarterback.

If Cousins is cut, he won't be the only one. The four-time Pro Bowler will likely join veterans like Darnell Mooney and Jake Matthews on the chopping block as the team finds themselves in a serious hole. And it's only making an uphill battle to create the cap space to retain some fan favorites even tougher.

And with Fontenot on the hot seat, it's clear the 44-year-old's specialty doesn't come in contract negotiation, so Arthur Blank is better off allowing someone else to clean up his mess.