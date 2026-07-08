Deebo Samuel could give the Falcons exactly what they're missing

The Atlanta Falcons' wide receiver corps leaves much to be desired beyond handsomely paid star Drake London, to say the least. Third-round rookie Zachariah Branch is an exciting long-term talent, albeit far from a finished product.

Enter Deebo Samuel Sr., a proven commodity who surprisingly remains a free agent roughly halfway through the doldrums of summer break. He's one of the top names available after a fine yet underwhelming one-and-done stint with the Washington Commanders.

His skill set also translates well to the Falcons' current setup, as FanSided's Christopher Kline noted when predicting the veteran will eventually sign with Atlanta.

Kline makes a lot of sense too. He highlighted Samuel's prowess in the short-to-medium passing game and ability to move all around the formation as worthwhile selling points for the Falcons.

"Whether it's Michael Penix or Tua Tagovailoa lining up under center for the Falcons, they will need to scheme up quick-hitting passes and rely on their receivers to create advantages after the catch," Kline wrote. "Samuel is quite successful on slants and other intermediate routes. That he can also fold into the backfield and offer a unique optionality next to Bijan Robinson, another highly versatile playmaker, only increases the appeal for Atlanta."

Deebo Samuel profiles as an ideal free-agent target for the WR-needy Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta's quarterback situation lends itself to a dink-and-dunk approach. Between Michael Penix Jr.'s inaccuracy, specifically downfield, Tua Tagovailoa's strengths and their lack of mobility, having a reliable safety valve like Samuel feels necessary.

Samuel can come in and be an adult in the room for a Falcons position that doesn't have many; he's been there and done that. His experience and track record can make an impact in more ways than one.

No one should expect Samuel, who's entering his age-30 campaign, to turn back the clock. He's no longer the All-Pro First Team superstar we all saw set the NFL ablaze in 2021, but that's perfectly OK. There's still more than enough gas left in the tank for him to be a serviceable complementary piece to London.

Even in a "down" 2025, Samuel remained decently productive. He caught 72 of 99 targets for 727 yards and five touchdowns, plus an additional 75 rushing yards and a score on 17 carries. His floor is higher than any non-London Falcons wideout's ceiling.

Moreover, and perhaps most notably, Samuel can be an invaluable mentor for Branch. As after-the-catch monsters and extensions of the ground attack, they both win in similar ways. Their overlapping profiles might sound redundant now, though it could pay dividends in the future.