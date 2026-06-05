Drake London just made his stance on a Bijan Robinson extension crystal clear

Immediately after signing a four-year, $141 million extension with the Atlanta Falcons, Drake London is proving why the Falcons gave him such big money: he's the ultimate teammate. Not even 24 hours after putting pen to paper, he was already campaigning for one of his teammates to get his payday.

Once Atlanta locked up London, it quickly became clear that Bijan Robinson was next in line to get paid. It's no secret the All-Pro running back is about to send the RB market in the next stratosphere, but if you ask a Falcons fan, they'll say he deserves every penny of a potential contract extension.

And it appears the 24-year-old is in agreement. After Bijan congratulated his teammate on his Instagram story once the news dropped, they shared an interesting social media exchange that all but confirmed Drake London is just like all of us: he wants to see No. 7 get the money he deserves.

Drake London is ready to see Bijan Robinson get his contract extension

After Bijan's original congratulations, he followed that up by sharing a photo of the two on his IG story simply captioned with a cash emoji. And London had an intriguing response which essentially poured a gallon of gasoline on the speculation that has been running rampant since news of his deal broke.

"That phone about to be ringing 7."

It's not crazy to suggest the fifth-year WR knows something we don't. All offseason long, Ian Cunningham and Matt Ryan have been vocal in expressing the Dirty Birds' desire to extend both young studs before the summer ends, and they're now halfway there. Now it's time to finish the job.

It was no secret that once London signed, Bijan would follow suit. There's a reason two NFL insiders revealed as such. His price tag being higher makes the order understandable, even if the Offensive Player of the Year finalist and league leader in scrimmage yards is more valuable to the offense.

How can you not want to see the Texas native get his money? He offers everything you could want in a franchise cornerstone, and just like London, is one of the most respected leaders on the team. And you could genuinely argue that he's already the most talented player to ever wear a Falcons' uniform.

Money's not an issue either, as Atlanta has the money to keep them both in town, and they both want to (and expect to) see this happen. So from one franchise cornerstone to another, the Falcons are much better off if they lock down Drake London and Bijan Robinson for the foreseeable future, so they better not wait much longer for the ink to dry.