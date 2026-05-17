Falcons may be pulling away from a pretty lifeless NFC South entering 2026

in their first offseason under a new regime, the Atlanta Falcons have been getting written off at every turn. Nobody thinks the Falcons are in for a strong season in Year 1 of the Kevin Stefanski era despite having a talented roster and knocking on the doorstep of the playoffs in each of the last two years.

However, the NFC South is one of the NFL's worst divisions, so even if Atlanta's 2026 outlook doesn't jump off the page, it would be a Mr. Fantastic-sized stretch to say this team isn't a threat to win the division. Because regardless of who's throwing the football, they improved everywhere it counts.

So when Bleacher Report's Brad Gagnon released his 2026 NFL Excitement Meter, it confirmed he also sees what Falcons fans thought they were crazy for seeing. In one of the NFL's most uninspiring divisions, Stefanski could easily lead this team to the playoffs if this offseason excitement translates.

"The addition of Tua Tagovailoa and a potential quarterback battle with Michael Penix Jr. spices things up for a team that has superb offensive talent but still probably has a non-contender ceiling," Gagnon wrote.

The Falcons may force a sleeping NFC South to wake up in 2026

His assessment wasn't exactly the most glowing in regards to the Dirty Birds, but their six grade was still the best in the division. He gave the Panthers a five, the Saints a 4, and the Bucs a 3. So in his eyes, Atlanta has the highest upside while the rest of the NFC South doesn't offer much intrigue.

Let's look at the Saints. They haven't had a winning season since we were in a worldwide pandemic. Since Drew Brees retired, they've been bottom feeders. They are a popular pick to win the division because of their offseason spending spree, but as we all know, money doesn't always equate to wins.

After a couple of good games down the stretch, Tyler Shough is getting talked about like he's the love child of Tom Brady and Uncle Rico, but the fact of the matter is, he's still very unproven despite being the same age as Michael Penix Jr. Yet we are talking about this kid like he's better than Jaxson Dart and Cam Ward. I'm not even sold on him as a franchise QB yet, and he's their supposed saving grace.

The Panthers won the division last season, but they are going to get chewed out by a first-place schedule in 2026. Bryce Young looked better in 2025 and their defense should improve, but they deserve a five. There is nothing special about a team who snuck into the playoffs with a losing record.

And the Bucs are just incredibly mid. Their refusal to fire Todd Bowles is the funniest movie I've seen since Tommy Boy, and it's why they'll once again be just okay. Baker Mayfield talks all this trash about being an underdog when he can't even win a division looked at as the most wide open in the league.

While Rueben Bain will haunt my nightmares ala Freddy Krueger, the Bucs lost Mike Evans. They lost Lavonte David. There is nothing about this team that screams contender. If it wasn't for Baker's ego, they would be woefully uninteresting, and hiring Zac Robinson as their OC will crash and burn.

Every team in the NFC South has at least something to feel good about, but a lot of the Falcons' competition feels lifeless. And their roster has too much to offer to not see them as the leader in the pack.

The Falcons have a brand new (and much improved) offensive staff, perennial OPOY candidate Bijan Robinson, Drake London is fully healthy, end even Kyle Pitts had a bounce-back year. The situation is perfect for Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa to thrive, and the offensive line is in a decent spot.

But the defense is where things get fun. Xavier Watts coming off a five-pick season, Jessie Bates and A.J. Terrell are still elite, James Pearce Jr. is a future superstar pass-rusher despite his legal issues, and Jalon Walker is ready for a breakout. And I almost forgot, Avieon Terrell will make a Day 1 impact.

Maybe I'm getting ahead of myself since they'll end the season with three straight NFC South matchups, but given the circumstances in a division full of zombies, it's hard not to be amped up.