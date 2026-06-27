Falcons' Drake London hasn't scratched the surface of the player he can become

The Atlanta Falcons didn't sign Drake London to a four-year, $141 million extension because of who he is right now. They made him the third-highest paid receiver in the NFL because of who they think he'll become, because he hasn't even scratched the surface of the player he can be at his best.

$35.25 million a year with a chance to reach $37.5 million a year with incentives. $100 million guaranteed. That isn't money a franchise shells out just because they can afford it. London has already been one of the better wideouts in the league, and the situation has been far from ideal.

The Falcons' quarterback situation in London's four NFL seasons has been a revolving door of suck. The best signal-caller he's played with is Kirk Cousins, who was still past his prime. And while Michael Penix Jr.,'s connection with Drake London is fun, he hasn't been the answer to Atlanta's QB woes.

Drake London will only get better once the QB situation does in Atlanta

It's becoming clear that the only thing holding the 24-year-old back at this point is QB play. He's proven that he's quarterback proof and will produce regardless, which is why they paid him. And as weird as it sounds, Tua Tagovailoa is far and away the best quarterback London has ever played with.

During an episode of The Athletic Football Show, podcaster Robert Mays agreed with the sentiment. He also believes the fourth-year WR doesn't get enough love for what he's done, and thinks Atlanta's star receiver could make an even bigger jump once the DIrty Birds hit on the quarterback position.

"We're talking about a guy who's been like borderline top eight in efficiency numbers over the last two seasons," Mays said. I truly believe we still have not tapped into how good of a player he (Drake London) can be, because of the quarterback he's played with"

Never having less than 866 yards in a season despite catching passes from Desmond Ridder, Marcus Mariota, Penix, and Cousins is a great feat in itself. He went for nearly 1,300 yards and nine scores in 2024 despite catching passes from an aging Cousins, so signing Tua should benefit the USC product.

"I kinda hope Tua plays, because I kind of hope we see a version of the Falcons offense where they're just trying to pry open the middle of the field over and over again, and that's where we see him do more work."

At 6-foot-4 and 218 pounds, Drake London has the size, the quickness, the versatility to play outside or in the slot, and has produced enough to warrant the Falcons paying him market-shattering money. The only thing he hasn't had is consistent QB play, and once he gets it, he'll make this deal age better.