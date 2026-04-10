Falcons fans have been waiting patiently for this update on Bijan Robinson's future

Bijan Robinson is eligible for a long-term extension with the Atlanta Falcons, but that doesn't mean that they're itching to pay him top dollar immediately. The further the Falcons are able to kick that can down the road, the better, especially since Bijan has plenty of elite football left before he slows down.

They have time to get a deal done because of the end of his rookie contract, but Ian Cunningham just bought them even more time. ESPN's Adam Schefter reported that the Falcons are picking up the 24-year-old's fifth-year option, meaning he still has another two seasons under contract with the team.

This isn't a particularly surprising update, as they were always going to pick up his fifth-year option, but they have now made the inevitable official. So in the interim, the Dirty Birds can focus on getting extensions done with Drake London and Kyle Pitts, both of whom are more immediate priorities.

The Atlanta Falcons are picking up Bijan Robinson's fifth-year option

Even though Bijan is under contract through 2027, the Falcons still have to act fast to get an extension done with him. Both Jahmyr Gibbs and De'Von Achane are also vying for long-term deals, so the sooner Atlanta gets a deal done, the more likely they beat the Lions and Dolphins to the punch.

Between Gibbs, Bijan, and Achane, the running back market is about to undergo a serious reset in the coming months, but it is also setting up to be a race to the finish line. Whoever is the first of the three to sign will reset the RB market, which will drive up the price tag on the two backs that'll follow suit.

Regardless, the 2023 first-round pick is likely to surpass $20 million in average annual value on a new contract, but picking up his fifth-year option means that any new extension the Texas Longhorn signs will not take shape until 2028, which will make things easier on Atlanta from a financial perspective.

The running back market is going nuclear regardless of when Bijan gets paid, so if they're paying him $20 million a year in two years when the NFL cap space has increased even further, this is a deal that'll only age better over time, especially since more star running backs will receive new paydays.

Bijan is one of the most dangerous weapons in the NFL regardless of positional value. If Ja'Marr Chase can make $40M a season, he can easily make half that, especially as a generational talent who will do damage in both the passing game and in the ground game.

Picking up his fifth-year option is the first stepping stone towards getting an extension done him, especially since he's bound to go nuclear in Kevin Stefanski's offense where he'll likely build on his historic 2025.