Falcons have every reason to be worried about Tyler Shough's potential breakout

While the Atlanta Falcons are stuck in quarterback purgatory, one of their biggest rivals have struck gold at the position. John Madden always said if you have two quarterbacks, you have none, and a QB battle between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa isn't exactly the most ideal situation to be in.

Meanwhile, the Falcons' arch-rival New Orleans Saints have become a popular pick to win the NFC South, and a big reason for why is their QB situation. Despite investing far less, the Saints seem to have found their franchise quarterback in Tyler Shough, who is due to get even better in Year 2.

Not only did Shough lead the Saints to four wins in the final five weeks of 2025 (with that sole loss coming in Atlanta), he averaged 300 passing yards per game across their final three games of the season-- and for as much as we hate the Aints, it's hard to deny that he has a very bright future.

Tyler Shough is going to become the worst nightmare for Falcons fans

The 2025 second-round pick was the Offensive Rookie of the Year runner-up last season, and that was despite Shough making just nine starts and playing in 11 games. That should let you know how impressive he was, especially at the end of the year, especially considering who he was throwing to.

Although he was a 26-year-old rookie, Shough still managed to set the league on fire by the end of the year. His best performances came against the Jets and Titans while the Dirty Birds gave him trouble, but a revamped Saints offense has made him a popular Year 2 breakout candidate in 2026.

The Louisville product displayed good composure in clutch time, had solid mobility, but his quick release allowed him to show off his elite arm strength all season despite not throwing to the best weapons. But Kellen Moore has put him in an even better situation to ignite chaos in the NFC South.

The Saints signed Travis Etienne in free agency and drafted Arizona State's Jordyn Tyson with the eighth pick in the 2026 NFL Draft. And they drafted Oscar Delp and Bryce Lance later on, which is in addition to running it back with weapons like Chris Olave, Alvin Kamara, and Juwan Johnson.

So let's get this straight: the Saints have set Shough up with a much-improved group of weapons and he'll be in Moore's system which is perfectly catered to his strengths. And with the promise he already displayed last season, it's not hard to understand why New Orleans has NFC South-winning buzz.

Tyler Shough's successes make the Falcons' own QB instability look worse, but the worst part is that all of his upside and breakout potential will make their path to a division title that much harder.