Falcons have far more than meets the eye in ever-important veteran backup

When the Atlanta Falcons lost Tyler Allgeier in free agency, their priority was to find an affordable backup to Bijan Robinson on the free agent market, The possibilities are endless, and the Falcons ultimately settled on one of the best possible options by signing Brian Robinson Jr. to be their RB2.

Atlanta signed Robinson Jr. to a one-year deal worth $2.5 million, which is a major steal--especially when compared to the over $6 million a year Allgeier received from the Arizona Cardinals. And since both of them are going to be backup running backs in 2026, the Falcons saved a whole lot of money.

Not only is the value better with the all- B. Robinson backfield, the run-heavy Falcons now have a more talented 1B in their run game. So more than being the most important non-starter on the roster, it won't take much to yield a positive return on investment on such a low-stakes free agent signing.

Brian Robinson Jr. will be one of the Falcons' most important FA signings

As weird as it sounds, the 27-year-old has a more established track record, so Robinson should be a better fit to assume Allgeier's role within the offense. And god forbid Bijan Robinson get injured, he's earned more trust to step in as the lead back. After all, he spent three years as an RB1 before 2025.

In his three seasons as the starting running back of the Washington Commanders before being traded to San Francisco, Robinson Jr. surpassed 700 rushing yards in all three years--and set a career-high eight rushing TDs in 2024, a number that Allgeier tied as Atlanta's backup last year.

At 6-foot-1 and 225 pounds, he is a big enough body to be the change-of-pace back, but Robinson is also a better pass-catcher than Allgeier was--and that matters for when Bijan is on the bench. That's why he's an elite backup RB who spelled Christian McCaffrey just as well last season with the 49ers.

We know the Dirty Birds will hang their hat on the run game, and having someone like the 2022 third-round pick from Alabama to spell Bijan and wear down defenses is incredibly important. He'll be the bruiser, the goal-line back who can allow Atlanta to preserve the home-run ability of their All-Pro RB.

Brian Robinson Jr. made 37 starts in his first three NFL seasons. Having that much starter experience as a backup for a position where the shelf life isn't very long is a big advantage. So while he isn't going to capture headlines, he could blossom into one of the Falcons' most important players in 2026.