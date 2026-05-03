NFL analyst sent a telling message to Falcons’ Day 3 rookies without saying a word

When Bleacher Report published a list of 2026 NFL Draft Day 3 Picks they think have the best chance to make an immediate impact, none of the four players the Atlanta Falcons drafted last Saturday made the cut.

B/R's Alex Kay highlighted Jermod McCoy (Raiders), Elijah Sarratt (Ravens), Skyler Bell (Bills), Chandler Rivers (Ravens) and Zakee Wheatley (Panthers) as the Day 3 names worth tracking heading into their rookie campaigns.

Each of them was flagged for immediate starting potential or a legitimate path to early contributions. The Falcons' four Day 3 selections didn't register as anything to phone home about.

And that raises an interesting question: Is the message that the Falcons’ rookies are being overlooked? Or did the Falcons simply not draft anyone expected to play right away?

The Falcons' Day 3 draftees aren't expected to make an instant impact

Ian Cunningham said it himself after the draft: Atlanta's theme on Saturday was betting on athleticism and upside. Anterio Thompson, Harold Perkins Jr., Kendal Daniels, and Ethan Onianwa are all players who the Falcons believe they can develop.

These are bets on ceilings, not resumes. And when you're picking that way, you're not exactly setting yourself up to land on a "best chances to make an early impact" list.

The players B/R highlighted had cleaner production trails. Sarratt led Indiana in touchdown catches during a CFP run. Rivers played all four college seasons at Duke and compiled 29 pass breakups. McCoy graded out as B/R's No. 11 overall prospect who only fell to Day 3 due to medical concerns.

These are guys who arrived polished. Atlanta's class, by design, arrived raw.

Is the Falcons' draft class being slept on?

With Harold Perkins Jr., a little, yes. Before a torn ACL ended his junior year, Perkins looked like a potential top 10 pick at LSU. The explosiveness is still there; his 4.45 speed would’ve led all linebackers at the combine.

Kendal Daniels' Oklahoma film shows him playing everywhere - D-line, box, in the nickel, and deep safety. That’s the type of movable chess piece Jeff Ulbrich loves.

Anterio Thompson tested like a high-end athlete but didn’t produce much in college. Ethan Onianwa couldn’t lock down a starting job at Ohio State after transferring from Rice. The traits are obvious. The immediate impact not so much.

The truth is Atlanta's Day 3 class wasn't built for immediate splash. It was built for Jeff Ulbrich's attack defense, Bill Callahan's O-line room, and a depth chart that needed bodies more than stars.

Bleacher Report's message was subtle and clear: none of these guys are in the conversation yet. The Atlanta Falcons are betting they will be, just most likely not on opening day.