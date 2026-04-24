Falcons make elite entrance to NFL Draft weekend in Matt Miller's Day 2 mock

The Atlanta Falcons enter Day 2 of the 2026 NFL Draft in an interesting scenario. They're one of just six teams who traded away their 2026 first-round pick prior to the start of the draft, so the Falcons' 48th overall pick will mark the first of the Kevin Stefanski/Ian Cunningham/Matt Ryan era in Atlanta.

And with the way the first round went, they could easily see elite value fall into their lap in the middle of Round 2. There is a barrage of elite cornerbacks and a group of strong defensive tackles available, and there is always the age-old BPA approach this new regime can implement in order to negate the lack of a first-round pick.

In a Day 2 mock draft from ESPN's Matt Miller, that's exactly what how he sees things playing out. Miller has the Falcons drafting Georgia defensive tackle Christen Miller at pick 48, which is a scenario that has become increasingly popular throughout the pre-draft process-and for good reason.

"The Falcons focus again on the defensive line after selecting two edge rushers in the first round last year, this time grabbing an anchor in nose tackle Miller," Miller wrote. "The 6-foot-4, 321-pounder easily projects as a 1-technique or nose tackle starter who has shown the strength to be a presence in a two-gapping situation."

Matt Miller has the Falcons addressing 2 big needs in his Friday mock draft

Not only do the Falcons need nose tackles who will help them in run defense after losing David Onyemata in free agency, Miller is a local talent. He was born and raised in Ellenwood and went to Cedar Grove High School, so you already know this guy wants to stay in-state if he can help it.

Even though the Dirty Birds just traded Ruke Orhorhoro for a nose tackle in Maason Smith, Smith has made seven starts in two years. They are not done adding size to the defensive line. Like Miller mentioned, the Georgia product would be a perfect fit for the Falcons' glaring need at nose tackle.

Atlanta's defensive line already has a surplus of young talent, but what they lack is an enforcer who will stabilize the run defense. And Miller (the player, not the draft guru) is an elite run defender, has great size at 6-foot-4 and 321 pounds, and would be a perfect fit next to Brandon Dorlus and his former college teammate Jalon Walker.

Miller also has Atlanta drafting Washington CB Tacario Davis with the 79th pick. At 6-foot-4 and 194 pounds, he has long arms and ran a 4.41 second 40-yard dash at the combine. That's a corner with the sort of traits Jeff Ulbrich will love, especially as Atlanta's long-term CB2 instead of Mike Hughes.

The Falcons badly need reinforcements in the secondary next to A.J. Terrell and another big body on their defensive line, so both picks would provide elite value for Atlanta. Since they can afford to wait on WR, value at two positions of need would be a perfect start to the weekend.