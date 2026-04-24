The best players available after Day 1 of the draft: Who will Falcons take at 48?

Even though the Atlanta Falcons did not make a pick in the first round of the 2026 NFL Draft, Day 1 in Pittsburgh absolutely did not disappoint. It delivered chaos, surprise picks, and some fantastic value, but after 32 picks, the Falcons found themselves on the wrong side of the drama on Thursday night.

Every NFL Draft comes with surprise picks, and the many surprise picks have resulted in some quality talent being available entering Friday night. And for a Falcons' team that lacks the draft capital to trade up for a player they want to draft, the chaos seems like it'll actually benefit them picking at 48.

The more teams are willing to reach all around the draft board, the more likely it is that Atlanta is will land a supposed blue-chip prospect in the middle of Day 2. We have no idea how Ian Cunningham and Kevin Stefanski's (and Matt Ryan's) first draft at the helm will go, but the idea bank is flowing.

Ideally, the Dirty Birds will take a long and hard look at the first-round talents who inexplicably slipped to Day 2 at 48, but they're also gonna need a miracle for one of them to fall to 48. So let's go over the most fun and most likely options.

The best players available for the Atlanta Falcons to consider at Pick 48

Tennessee CB Jermod McCoy

McCoy is a top-10 talent, but missed all of 2025 due to a torn ACL, and teams are clearly not sold on his medicals. He shined at his Pro Day, so for a Falcons' team that needs a long-term running mate at CB next to A.J. Terrell, if he falls to 48, they have to bet on the 20-year-old's talent if he's available.

Clemson CB Avieon Terrell

You should have expected to see Avieon Terrell here, as you should already know the Falcons want to pair up the Terrell brothers. A tweaked hamstring had an adverse effect on his draft stock, so since he shares some of the many traits that make his older brother elite, he's definitely atop the draft board.

Tennessee CB Colton Hood

Hood was probably the biggest surprise to fall out of Day 1 given his recent buzz, so I would be shocked if he lasts all the way to 48, but never say never.

Texas Tech DL Lee Hunter

Lee Hunter is one massive human. He's an elite run defender who would immediately fill Atlanta's need at nose tackle, and with the emphasis this new regime is putting on the trenches, hopefully he's still there.

Georgia DL Christen Miller

Like Hunter, Christen Miller would help the Falcons improve at nose tackle from Day 1. However, Hunter is a better pass-rusher, while Miller is more of a pure run stuffer at the 1-tech. Oh, and he clearly has the confidence to make an impact in this locker room, especially as a local talent.

Ohio State DL Kayden McDonald

Kayden McDonald got top 20 buzz for a point, so I'm also baffled that he slipped out of the top 32. Personally, he was my top defensive tackle prospect in this draft, so even though he's not a nose tackle, he's an elite enough run defender he would be the perfect complement for Brandon Dorlus.

Arizona DB Treydan Stukes

We talked plenty about the secondary already, but Jeff Ulbrich loves versatile weapons, and Stukes can play on the outside, in the nickel, or at safety, so regardless of where he lines up, he can make a Day 1 impact, especially as an older prospect.

Texas A&M IOL Chase Bisontis

Matthew Bergeron is entering a contract year, so Chase Bisontis could be his long-term successor, but since Bisontis played both guard and tackle at Texas A&M, he could be a long-term replacement for Kaleb McGary.

Washington WR Denzel Boston

With a run on WRs on Day 1, Denzel Boston drew the short straw. He is a polarizing prospect who to some is a lot like Drake London. He has the size and is good downfield, but his lack of speed and athleticism has some teams wary. But Boston could still offer red zone value at the minimum for the WR-needy Falcons.

Clemson EDGE TJ Parker

After the James Pearce Jr. update we got today, I'm not sure if edge rusher is in the cards at 48, but if one is, it's TJ Parker. He was once looked at as a top-five pick in this draft after an elite 2024, but the tape wasn't as good in 2025 even though there should be no question about Parker as a talent.

Toledo S Emmanuel McNeil-Warren

Toledo's Emmanuel McNeil-Warren has elite range and is only falling down the draft board because he's a mid-major talent, but with his instincts, the Falcons could usher out Jessie Bates and roll with EMW and Xavier Watts on the back-end.