Falcons should not fall for the temptation of QB trade that makes no sense

The Atlanta Falcons' quarterback room is crowded enough. They still have to determine a Week 1 starter between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, as their QB competition has yet to truly begin and likely won't be in full force until later this offseason once training camp kicks off on July 29.

They feel comfortable with one of Penix or Tua starting this season and allowing them both the runway to turn their careers around. Kevin Stefanski is no stranger to QB battles, and as sad as it sounds, Penix and Tua is the most talented QB battle he's ever had the misfortune of deciding.

In an ideal world, the Falcons find a long-term answer in one of Penix or Tua and break their lengthy playoff drought, but if not, they can always draft someone in the first round of the 2027 NFL Draft. But Bleacher Report's Moe Moton has another idea: Atlanta can consider making a trade for Mac Jones, as he floated them as one of five teams that should consider doing so .

"The Atlanta Falcons have been stuck in mediocrity for a half-decade, finishing with seven or eight wins every year between 2021 and 2025," Moton wrote... "Both (Michael) Penix and (Tua) Tagovailoa have extensive injury histories, which leads to questions about their short-term outlooks... If Atlanta is again around the .500 mark before the trade deadline, it should make an offer for (Mac) Jones."

The Falcons have absolutely no incentive to make a trade for Mac Jones

The idea of the Dirty Birds adding to their quarterback room makes sense, but not this particular idea. Jones is currently the most coveted signal-caller on the trade market, and trading a third or fourth-round pick for him would be out of character for the draft pick-hoarding Ian Cunningham.

Moton mentioned how the Falcons have been stuck in mediocrity the last half-decade, so there is nothing that acquiring a mediocre QB like Mac Jones would do for them. The 27-year-old is talented and deserves a chance to start, but not in Atlanta. They still have to see things through with Penix.

The only reason why trading for Jones would make sense is durability, as he has a much better track record of staying healthy than Penix or Tua does. But having a QB room with all three of these guys isn't "competition", it would just be crowded for the sake of being crowded, which doesn't work.

"In terms of durability, Jones would be a far more reliable quarterback than Penix and Tagovailoa. Also, by Week 1, he'll be the same age as Tagovailoa and just two years older than Penix, who's in his third season. The Falcons wouldn't give up on much upside if they pursue the 49ers' sixth-year veteran signal-caller.

It's worth mentioning that he's the same age as Tua and only two years older than Penix, but none of them (except Penix) have much long-term upside. They've been just on the precipice of being a playoff team in recent years, and I don't see Tua's old backup at Alabama doing much to change that.

The Atlanta Falcons are in a transition season at quarterback. Right now, you roll with Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa and see if they can become a long-term option in a better situation, and reconvene after the season, but right now, Mac Jones doesn't make the Falcons better than they are.