Falcons' worst nightmare may come true after underwhelming QB competition

The Atlanta Falcons have a lot riding on their quarterback room in 2026. They have all the pieces in place to be an elite offense, except for the person throwing the football. And while their QB experiment can pay off handsomely fairly easily, it can blow up in Kevin Stefanski's face just as easily.

As we all know by now, the Falcons are in the midst of a QB competition between Michael Penix Jr. and Tua Tagovailoa, and their offense is going to sink or swim with them two. Atlanta is in the midst of an eight-year playoff drought, and the only way that streak ends is if someone rises to the occasion.

Ideally, Stefanski's able to strike gold with Penix and prove the old system was the reason his development was stunted. But him staying consistently healthy is a bigger issue. Thankfully, if all else fails with the 26-year-old, he can pivot to turning Tua's career around amid a scenery change.

The Falcons' QB play can very easily hold the offense back in 2026

While labeling the best and worst-case scenario for every NFL offense in 2026, Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox exposed a nightmare scenario in Atlanta: the Falcons finding more questions than answers at the quarterback position and subpar QB play finding a way to hold the offense back.

"Penix and Tagovailoa, who flamed out with the Miami Dolphins, are both looking for redemption," Knox wrote. "Unfortunately, there's no guarantee that either one finds it this season. If both prove to be below-average starters, Atlanta could struggle to be relevant in the NFC South."

Knox noted that if they both play poorly, it would not be surprising to see the Dirty Birds' playoff drought extend for a ninth consecutive season. But that's not's all, they could finish near the bottom of the NFC South once again and also pick top 10 in the 2027 NFL Draft if the QB play fails them.

Both signal-callers decide their own fate. The only way things truly fly off the rails is if they both turn out to be abject failures. Tua is a former Pro Bowler, but the 28-year-old threw 15 interceptions in 2025. Penix has just 12 starts under his belt. Stefanski is rolling the dice on them both, but he has no other choice before 2027.

Fortunately for the Dirty Birds, they have enough weapons where the QBs lives won't be harder. The Falcons just extended Drake London, and Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts are also vying for new deals. As far as offensive nuclei go, they probably have one of the better supporting casts in the NFL.

They also have third-round rookie Zachariah Branch and a solid offensive line. There really aren't any excuses in an offense more centered around timing and accuracy. The issue here is that the quarterback battle between Penix and Tua has yet to begin because the former isn't even healthy yet,

Regardless who starts in Week 1, you don't want to see quarterback play continuing to hold back an offense with this much talent, let alone wasting the prime of elite talents like Bijan Robinson or Drake London.