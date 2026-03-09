Former All-Pro free agent could be Jalon Walker's dream Falcons' sidekick

The Atlanta Falcons' pass rush finally returned to life in 2025 with Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr. helping them break a franchise record in the sack department. Things were on the up and up in that area until Pearce got arrested, and his uncertain future has made edge rusher a need in Atlanta again.

This means that Walker needs a new running mate, and luckily, the Falcons can find the perfect one in free agency. Since Ian Cunningham parting with more draft capital for Maxx Crosby will only happen once pigs fly, the ideal pivot is to make a run at Cincinnati Bengals' edge rusher Trey Hendrickson in free agency.

It would be an expensive splash addition for the Dirty Birds, but a necessary one nonetheless. If Cunningham truly wants to make a strong impression in his first offseason as GM, utilizing Atlanta's limited cap space to make a run at one of the best pass-rushers in the NFL is a good way to get fans on board with your vision.

The problem with this is that Hendrickson will have several suitors in free agency, including most of the teams who come up short in the Crosby sweepstakes. This means that they're probably going to get out-bid, but if this new regime is able to get a deal done, the pass rush would only get scarier.

The Falcons pairing up Jalon Walker with Trey Hendrickson would be a dream come true

After combining for 35 sacks in 2023 and 2024, the 31-year-old was held to just seven games in 2025 due to injury, where he logged four sacks and three TFLs. Those aren't exactly eye-popping numbers, but maybe the Falcons could sign him at a minor discount coming off of a down season.

As far as Walker goes, Jeff Ulbrich worked wonders with the Georgia product by the end of the season, and his versatility made him more impactful than Pearce despite doing less in the sack department. His versatility has helped transform this defense, and he needs a new running mate now.

This is where Hendrickson comes in. The four-time Pro Bowler is one of the most coveted defenders in free agency for good reason. Even though recent splashes like Matt Judon and Justin Simmons haven't worked out in Atlanta, it feels inevitable that signing Hendrickson would reap serious rewards.

His track record is the best of any pass-rusher arguably the Falcons have ever had, and besides, signing him would salt the wound for the Saints fans who miss him in New Orleans. The window of this defensive nucleus being on rookie contracts won't last much longer, so Cunningham better capitalize.