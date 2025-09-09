Heartbreaking Week 1 loss exposed the Falcons’ biggest weakness

In the Atlanta Falcons’ 23-20 loss in Week 1, the team showed a surplus of promise. Bijan Robinson showcased why he’s firmly a top running back in football, Michael Penix Jr dazzled, and the Falcons look to have struck gold with their rookie class. It was about as encouraging of a loss as you can find, but it still left plenty to be desired.

While many fans’ complained about Younghoe Koo and the defense following the loss, the Dirty Birds’ biggest red flag from their season opener came on offense. Zac Robinson called a subpar game and the absence of Darnell Mooney was felt far more than anticipated.

Mooney is no lock to return to the lineup in Week 2 and now Drake London could be on the shelf too. The star wideout suffered a shoulder sprain and is day-to-day, and without their top two options, the team’s lack of receiver depth was felt in the fourth quarter.

Falcons’ lack of receiver depth makes their next move crystal clear

Atlanta desperately needs to add depth in the receiver room, as their two leading receivers on Sunday were in fact not wide receivers. If both Mooney and London miss time, Ray-Ray McCloud as a WR1 won't cut it.

And the perfect target is available. After the Dolphins’ blowout loss in Week 1, Tyreek Hill could be on his way out of Miami.

The Fins lost 33-8 to Daniel Jones and the Colts and Hill amassed four receptions for a team-high 40 yards and was seen visibly frustrated on the bench during the loss. His rapport with Tua Tagovailoa has seemingly fizzled out as of late and Miami looks primed to move on from both Tagovailoa and Mike McDaniel sooner rather than later.

Before the season, Bleacher Report’s Moe Moton suggested the Falcons could be players for the five-time All Pro. His speed and big-play ability would give Penix exactly the kind of dynamic weapon he needs while serving as the perfect complement to London, Robinson, and Kyle Pitts.

Even at 31, Hill remains one of the most dangerous weapons in football, even if he has taken a minor step back. Part of his frustration in Miami has been his unresolved contract situation, since he’ll be a free agent after the season—but Atlanta could strike now and put one of their biggest needs to rest.

For a team looking to go all-in around their young quarterback, acquiring the eight-time Pro Bowler is a move that’ll help make noise in a competitive NFC South. The Dirty Birds have their sights set on breaking their seven-year playoff drought, and acquiring one of the best receivers of the last half-decade is an optimal way to prevent another mediocre season.

